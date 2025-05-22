Ato Boldon Celebrates First Sports Emmy Win with NBC Olympic Team

NEW YORK, USA – “I am going to enjoy every single bit of my first Emmy win, after coming up short 12 years ago,” said Ato Boldon following a major milestone at the 2025 Sports Emmy Awards in New York City.

Boldon, Trinidad and Tobago’s most decorated Olympian and NBC’s lead track and field analyst, was part of the NBC Universal team that earned 13 Sports Emmy® Awards on the night. Ten of those came from the network’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“There is an unimaginable amount of work that goes into broadcasting a summer Olympiad, but the passion gets you through it all with a huge smile,” Boldon said in a social media post after the event. “To my #NBC family, here’s to us!”

At 52, Boldon remains the only track and field commentator ever nominated in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst. This year marked his second nomination after his first in 2013. While he didn’t win individually, his role as part of the Emmy®-winning team underscores his growing impact in sports broadcasting.

Boldon joined NBC’s Olympic coverage after retiring from a decorated sprint career that produced four Olympic medals for Trinidad and Tobago. He earned bronze in both the 100m and 200m at the 1996 Atlanta Games and followed that with silver and bronze in the same events at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In 1997, he became Trinidad and Tobago’s first world champion in athletics by winning gold in the 200m at the World Championships in Athens. He added a Commonwealth Games title the following year, taking gold in the 100m in 9.88 seconds — a record that still stands.

Nationally, he remains the record holder for the 50m (5.64), 60m (6.49), and 200m (19.77).

Boldon’s contribution to the sport continues in front of the camera, where his insight and experience have helped shape NBC’s Olympic broadcasts. With this first Emmy win now part of his résumé, Boldon adds another chapter to a legacy that bridges elite performance and elite storytelling.

