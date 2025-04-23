Xiamen Opener Marks Green Shift for Diamond League

MONACO – As the Wanda Diamond League prepares to launch its 16th season in Xiamen this weekend, athletics’ flagship one-day series enters a new era—not only in elite competition but in its commitment to environmental accountability.

For the first time, all 15 meetings in the series have reported their sustainability efforts under the Athletics for a Better World (ABW) Standard, the evaluation framework introduced last year by World Athletics. The move represents a significant shift in how global track and field events are assessed—not just for performance, but for responsible event delivery.

According to World Athletics, 10 of the 15 meetings earned official ABW recognition, reflecting their progress in reducing environmental impact and aligning with global sustainability goals.

Zurich, Oslo, Monaco Among Sustainability Leaders in Diamond League

The standout performer was the Oslo Bislett Games, which became the first one-day meeting to achieve platinum status—the highest designation under the ABW Standard. The Weltklasse Zurich meet followed closely, earning gold, while Monaco’s Herculis, known for its record-friendly conditions and scenic setting, attained silver status.

Three additional meetings—Brussels’ Allianz Memorial Van Damme, Stockholm’s Bauhaus Galan, and the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland—secured bronze-level recognition, marking a broad commitment to sustainability across the circuit.

World Athletics Raises the Bar on Eco Standards for One-Day Meets

“This is not just about recycling or carbon offsets,” a World Athletics official said. “It’s about embedding sustainability into the DNA of elite competition.”

The ABW Standard evaluates events on multiple criteria including waste management, transport efficiency, energy use, stakeholder engagement, and community outreach. The tiered system (bronze, silver, gold, and platinum) is designed to reward events that implement structured, impactful, and transparent sustainability initiatives.

As the first starter’s pistol prepares to sound in Xiamen, the Diamond League now carries a dual ambition: continue delivering world-class performances on the track—and leave a smaller footprint off it.

