Shericka Jackson First 100m of the 2025 Season

RABAT, Morocco – Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson will open her 2025 season in the 100 metres at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, May 25. The meet marks her first appearance over the distance this year.

Jackson, 30, has not raced a 100m event in 2025 but recently helped Jamaica secure bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Relay Championships in the People’s Republic of China.

The five-time Olympic medallist and reigning world 200m champion enters Rabat as a three-time Diamond League Final winner. Her appearance in the Moroccan capital signals the start of her sprint build-up ahead of a busy summer schedule.

In 2024, Jackson recorded multiple sub-10.80 performances and finished the season ranked among the world’s top three in the 100m. She holds a personal best of 10.65 seconds, making her the second-fastest woman of all time in the event.

The Rabat Diamond League serves as the fourth stop on the 2025 Wanda Diamond League calendar. Jackson’s race will be one of the featured sprint events as she looks to re-establish her presence over the shorter distance.

Rabat Diamond League Live Stream, Broadcast and streaming details for the meet are available on the official Diamond League website.

