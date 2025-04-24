Steven Gardiner Joins Grand Slam Track Series as Miami Stop Nears

MIAMI, April 24 – Bahamian Olympic and world 400m champion Steven Gardiner has been added to the Racer lineup for the remainder of the Grand Slam Track™ series, tournament organizers confirmed on Wednesday. He replaces Quincy Hall, who featured at the opening meet in Kingston.

Gardiner, who last raced competitively at the World Championships in 2023 before injury derailed his campaign, is expected to bolster the 400m showdown when the circuit resumes at the Miami Slam, scheduled for 2–4 May at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

The 28-year-old Bahamian sprinter brings star power and a pedigree that includes Olympic gold in Tokyo and a world title from Doha 2019. His presence adds weight to a series already positioning itself as the sport’s most ambitious competitive innovation outside the Diamond League.

Meanwhile, France’s Cyréna Samba-Mayela, the reigning European 100m hurdles champion and Olympic silver medallist, will open her 2025 campaign in Miami after withdrawing from the Kingston leg earlier this month.

A new slate of Challengers—emerging stars who compete alongside established Racers—has also been unveiled for the Miami meet. Among the standout additions:

Andre De Grasse (Canada), the Olympic 200m champion, is listed for the 100m and 200m double.

(Canada), the Olympic 200m champion, is listed for the 100m and 200m double. Amber Anning (Great Britain), fresh off her World Indoor 400m title, is set for action in the 200m/400m.

(Great Britain), fresh off her World Indoor 400m title, is set for action in the 200m/400m. Kendra Harrison and Tia Jones (USA), both sprint hurdlers, will compete across the 100m and 100m hurdles disciplines.

and (USA), both sprint hurdlers, will compete across the 100m and 100m hurdles disciplines. Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu , a global medal threat in the 800m/1500m, joins the middle-distance lineup.

, a global medal threat in the 800m/1500m, joins the middle-distance lineup. George Mills (GBR) and Medina Eisa (ETH) will contest the long distances, representing the men’s and women’s 3000m/5000m groups, respectively.

Organizers say the format—designed to enhance storytelling and boost athlete visibility—continues to attract high-profile talent.

The Grand Slam Track™ series debuted in Kingston earlier this year, with the Miami Slam serving as the second of four events on the inaugural calendar. Full rosters and race matchups are expected next week.

