Top Juniors Set for New York International Showcase

Some of the world’s top junior athletes, including Abigail Campbell, Shaquane Gordon, Shanoya Douglas, and Daniel Wright, will compete at the inaugural New York International Showcase later this month at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

The athletes above represent four Jamaican high schools—Calabar High, Hydel High, Excelsior High, and Muschette High—and will participate in the competition. Jamaican Olympian Sanjay Ayre, who also organizes the East Coast International Showcase, founded the event.

The showcase is expected to attract up to 2,500 participants from Australia, Canada, Jamaica, and the United States, emphasizing international matchups and collegiate recruiting opportunities.

The meet, scheduled for January 24-25, will also feature talent from Trinidad and Tobago, including Lisa and Xenia Raye. Top American high schoolers confirmed for the event include Taylor Cox, Brooklyn Lyttle (Belize), Shaun McCallum, Ryan Jennings, Cole Cramer, Joshua-Kai Smith (U.S. born with Jamaican heritage), Colin Abrams, and Jayden Horton-Mims. Australian Amaya Mearns will also be in action.

Jamaican Olympian Sanjay Ayre Leads New Showcase Event

“The New York International Showcase is going to be an annual meet held in Staten Island, New York. The concept behind this meet is to highlight marquee matchups among high school athletes worldwide,” Ayre told Loop Jamaica.

Ayre stressed the importance of the event in providing global exposure for young athletes. “For a long time here in the United States, athletes have just been competing against each other all year round. It’s the same thing with Jamaica, and they don’t get the opportunity to travel overseas and compete against their counterparts unless they are racing for their national team,” he explained.

“With my event, we are giving the kids added opportunities to run in a showcase where top universities will be scouting them and providing international opportunities so they can be seen by a broad spectrum of track and field fans.”

Ayre, a former standout at DeWitt Clinton High School in New York, won two U.S. national high school titles before securing a silver medal for Jamaica in the 4x400m relay at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

