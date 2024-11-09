World Athletics Indoor Tour Expands for 2025 Season with Over 60 Events

With the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour just two months away, organizers have announced an expanded schedule featuring 61 meetings across 19 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia. Now approaching its 10th year, the Indoor Tour has seen substantial growth from just seven events in 2020, underscoring its rising prominence.

Where will be the World Athletics Indoor Tour in 2025?

The season will begin on January 2 in Tallinn, Estonia, and conclude on March 13 in Uppsala, Sweden. This year’s Gold level lineup is set to feature nine top-tier meetings, starting in Astana, Kazakhstan, on January 25 and finishing in Madrid on February 28.

The scoring disciplines, which rotate each season, have been confirmed for 2025. Women’s disciplines include the 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, and shot put, while men’s events will feature the 400m, 1500m/mile, 60m hurdles, high jump, and long jump. Points are awarded based on an athlete’s top three performances, with the overall winner in each discipline receiving a $10,000 bonus and a wild card entry to the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing on March 21-23.

Big Prize money for World Athletics Indoor Tour

Prize money for each discipline at Gold meetings will start at $7,000, adding a further competitive edge to the 2025 calendar.

2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Schedule

January 25: Astana Indoor Meet – Astana, Kazakhstan

January 29: Belgrade Indoor Meeting – Belgrade, Serbia

February 2: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix – Boston, USA

February 4: Czech Indoor Gala – Ostrava, Czechia

February 7: INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe – Karlsruhe, Germany

February 8: Millrose Games – New York, USA

February 13: Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophee EDF – Lievin, France

February 16: Copernicus Cup – Torun, Poland

February 28: World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid – Madrid, Spain

The expanded calendar promises heightened competition as athletes from around the world vie for both points and prize money in the lead-up to the indoor championships.

