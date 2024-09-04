Roje Stona on His Last Event: ‘I Will Give It My All in Zagreb Finale’

Roje Stona, the 2024 Olympic champion, will headline the men’s discus throw at the 74th Boris Hanžeković Memorial, an event set to feature some of the world’s best discus throwers.

Roje Stona, who set the Olympic record with a 70.00-meter throw, has been training in Zagreb since Sunday and is eager for a strong performance at the SP Mladost stadium.

Stona Ready for Big Finish: ‘I’ll Try to Throw Over 68 Meters, Maybe Even More’

“I will give it my all because this is my last competition of the season,” Stona shared. “The same group of athletes from Paris will be here, and I hope for a good competition. There will be long throws. I don’t know what the weather will be like, but I hope for great conditions and a good throwing circle. I’ll aim to break the meeting record of 68.87 meters. Last week, I threw 67.85, so I’ll do my best to surpass 68 meters, maybe even more.”

Former World Champion Kristjan Čeh Set to Challenge Stona

Stona will face fierce competition, including former world champion Kristjan Čeh, who has thrown 70.48 meters this year, with a personal best of 71.86 meters. Čeh, last year’s Zagreb winner with 68.48 meters, remains a top contender.

Also on the start list are Matthew Denny, the 2024 Olympic bronze medallist, who has thrown 69.35 meters, and Reggie Jaegers III, with a best of 69.16 meters this year. Croatia’s top discus thrower, Martin Marković, will also compete, making for a thrilling event where the discus could soar past 70 meters.

