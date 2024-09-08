Jamaicans Shine at Boris Hanžeković Memorial in Zagreb

Sports Park Mladost, Zagreb (CRO), Sep 6-8, 2024 – Jamaican athletes delivered standout performances across multiple events at the Boris Hanžeković Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, reinforcing the Caribbean’s strong presence on the global stage.

Leading the charge for Jamaica was Ackera Nugent, who stormed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles. Nugent, already known for her quick starts, held her form in the rainy and windy conditions to clock a winning time of 12.55 seconds (-0.5 m/s), comfortably defeating Great Britain’s Cindy Sember, who finished second in 12.67. Fellow Jamaican Britany Anderson also competed, finishing sixth in 12.91.

Stacey Ann Williams Shines in the 400m Victory at Boris Hanžeković Memorial

In the women’s 400m, Stacey Ann Williams claimed the top spot in a season’s best of 50.00 seconds, holding off Norway’s Henriette Jæger (50.22) and American Shamier Little (50.58). Sada Williams of Barbados also represented the Caribbean well, finishing fourth in 51.23 seconds.

Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes was a second place finisher in the women’s 100m final, crossing the line in 11.23 seconds (-0.7 m/s), just behind Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye from The Gambia, who won in 11.13.

In the women’s 800m, Natoya Goule-Toppin battled to a hard-fought second place, clocking 1:57.43 in a highly competitive race won by Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir in 1:57.00.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 110m hurdles, Hansle Parchment, the 2021 Olympic champion, took third in 13.25 seconds (-0.5 m/s), in a race won by Japan’s Rachid Muratake in 13.14.

The field events also saw strong Jamaican representation. In the men’s long jump, Shawn-D Thompson soared to 7.99m (+0.7), sharing the top spot with Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov, who matched the same distance. The competition was intense, with Thompson demonstrating his potential to dominate on the international circuit.

Rajindra Campbell’s National Record Secures Shot Put Podium at Boris Hanžeković Memorial

In the men’s shot put, Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica threw a national record of 22.31m to secure third place in an exceptionally deep field. USA’s Ryan Crouser took the win with a massive 22.93m throw.

The discus competition saw Jamaican Olympic Games champion Roje Stona finishing fourth with a throw of 65.98m, holding his own in a stacked field led by Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh, who won with a throw of 67.95m.

Shanieka Ricketts finished fourth in the women’s long jump with a best leap of 6.37m (+1.5), as USA’s Jasmine Moore claimed the win with 6.71m.

