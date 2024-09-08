Ryan Crouser Dominates in Zagreb with Season-Best 22.93m Shot Put

Ryan Crouser showed once again why he’s the dominant force in men’s shot put, delivering a season-best throw of 22.93 meters at the Ivan Ivancic Memorial in Zagreb on Saturday (7 Sept).



Competing just ahead of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, Crouser broke the meeting record twice, further solidifying his stellar year at this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

Fresh off his third consecutive Olympic gold in Paris, Crouser looked sharp, matching his 22.90m throw from the Games before unleashing his winning 22.93m effort on his final attempt. “It was a fantastic competition,” Crouser said, praising the atmosphere and energy in Zagreb.

Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell Breaks National Record, Crouser Steals the Show in Zagreb

The competition wasn’t short of drama or depth. Payton Otterdahl of the United States secured second with an outdoor personal best of 22.46m, while Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medalist Rajindra Campbell broke his national record with a 22.31m throw to take third. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri, the world silver medalist, also put in a strong showing, throwing 22.24m to finish fourth in what became one of the most competitive shot put events of the year.

Crouser took an early lead with a 22.36m throw but found himself pushed in the later rounds. Campbell threw 22.31m in the fourth round to challenge the leader, and Otterdahl quickly followed, taking the top spot briefly with a 22.40m throw. However, Crouser quickly regained the lead with his 22.90m throw before sealing the win with his 22.93m final effort.

“It Was a Fantastic Competition” – Crouser Reflects After 22.93m Victory in Zagre

Crouser, who had been battling injuries earlier in the year, was pleased with his form and consistency. “It still feels like early season to me,” he explained, despite his Olympic triumph and solid performances in Silesia, Rome, and Zurich earlier this summer. “My first round throw of 22.36m is usually enough for the win, especially this late in the season. But having these guys pushing me definitely helped.”

The high level of competition in Zagreb was clear, as Fabbri’s 22.24m wasn’t enough to even make the podium. “22.24m didn’t even make the podium, that’s a crazy result,” Crouser remarked, reflecting on the depth of the field.

Crouser will undoubtedly carry this momentum forward, capping off what has been another standout season for the shot put superstar.

