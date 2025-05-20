Top Names Announced for Kip Keino Classic, Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, and Irena Szewińska Memorial

Several top-tier athletes have been confirmed for upcoming World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meets, with entries across sprint, middle-distance, field, and throwing events solidifying the fields for late May competitions.

Kip Keino Classic Set for Speed and Power

The Absa Kip Keino Classic, scheduled for Saturday, 31 May in Nairobi, will feature Kenyan sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala in the men’s 100m. The African record holder returns to home soil where he’s previously clocked sub-10 performances. He will face Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy, who continues to build experience on the international stage.

In the men’s 200m, Australia’s Calab Law and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh are listed to compete. Fahnbulleh, an NCAA champion, brings strong championship credentials, while Law is aiming to continue his strong early-season form.

The women’s 800m includes world bronze medallist Mary Moraa of Kenya. She will be joined by Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who recently opened her season with a solid performance in the U.S.

The men’s javelin field includes global talent such as Grenadian Anderson Peters, former world champion Julius Yego of Kenya, and Olympic champion Thomas Röhler of Germany. All three are experienced on the Diamond League circuit and bring medal-winning resumes.

Shot Put Elite Gather in Zagreb

Ahead of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Croatia, the start list for Thursday’s men’s shot put has been released. Six athletes with throws over 22 metres are scheduled to compete. Leading the field is New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, a two-time Olympic medallist. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri, fresh off a personal best earlier this year, will also compete.

Joining them are Americans Payton Otterdahl and Roger Steen, along with Poland’s Konrad Bukowiecki and Czech thrower Tomas Stanek. All six have international experience and are expected to push each other beyond the 22m mark.

In the women’s high jump, set for Friday, Serbia’s Angelina Topić headlines the field. The teenage European medallist will compete against Jamaica’s Lamara Distin, Slovenia’s Lia Apostolovski, and Croatian teenager Jana Koščak, who continues to rise in the global rankings.

Poland Hosts Hammer and 800m Contests

The Irena Szewińska Memorial in Bydgoszcz, taking place Friday, 30 May, will include strong fields in both the women’s 800m and men’s hammer throw.

Swiss middle-distance runner Audrey Werro is set to compete alongside Gabriela Gajanova of Slovakia and Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui, a consistent performer on the European circuit. All three have run under two minutes and are expected to provide a competitive finish.

In the men’s hammer, Poland’s Paweł Fajdek and Wojciech Nowicki will take on Hungary’s Bence Halász. Fajdek, a multiple world champion, will be a key name to watch as he continues his push toward the Olympic season.

_________________________

