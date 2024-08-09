Grant Holloway Secures Paris 2024 Olympic Gold, Completes Career Grand Slam

Grant Holloway ran and leaped his way to athletics immortality, redeeming his perceived shortcomings in Tokyo and checking the final box on his singular resume by finally securing Paris 2024 Olympic glory in 12.99 seconds.



“Just dig deep,” was Holloway’s thought process before and during the race.

The American, a Virginia native, now has an Olympic gold to accompany his three outdoor world titles, two indoor 60m world titles, and the 7.27 world record. His fastest time in the 110m hurdles (12.81) is only a hundredth of a second off Aries Merritt’s record of 12.80.

Now I can officially call myself an Olympic champion,” said Holloway.

The men’s 110m hurdles final in Paris was another USA/Jamaican affair, with all three Olympic athletes from each national team making it through to the final. Along with Holloway were Daniel Roberts and Freddie Crittenden, who had to advance out of the repechage round after a first-round injury scare. The Jamaican contingent included Hansle Parchment, Rasheed Broadbell, and Orlando Bennett.

From Heartbreak to Glory: Grant Holloway’s Paris 2024 Olympic Gold Journey

It was poetic in a sense; the last four 110m hurdle champions have been either Jamaican (Hansle Parchment-Tokyo, Omar McLeod-Rio) or American (Aries Merritt-London).



Grant Holloway led from the gun, getting his classic start and gaining comfortable separation from the field by 55 meters. Although there was some late-race push by Jamaican Trials Champ Rasheed Broadbell and teammate Daniel Roberts, Holloway kept his composure and positioning until the end.



Roberts, despite hitting a hurdle, secured silver in 13.09, while Broadbell was third in 13.09.

Crittenden was sixth in 13.32, and Bennett was just behind in 13.34.



Parchment, the reigning Olympic champion heading into the night, the man who ran down Holloway in Tokyo and denied him this moment three years ago, finished last in 13.39.



“The career grand slam is complete; to win indoors, a World Championship, a Diamond League Title, and now an Olympic Gold Medal, I have nothing to complain about,” said Holloway.

