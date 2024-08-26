Duplantis Breaks World Record with 6.26m, Ingebrigtsen Sets 7:17.55 WR at Silesia Diamond League

CHORZÓW (POL, Aug 25) – The Silesia Diamond League, held before a record crowd of 42,357 spectators, witnessed two world records and a host of other remarkable performances.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered one of the longest-standing track world records in the 3000m, previously held by Kenya’s Daniel Komen since 1996, with a stunning time of 7:17.55.

Meanwhile, Mondo Duplantis added a centimeter to his own world record in the pole vault, clearing 6.26m after retaining his Olympic title earlier this month in Paris. ALSO READ: Jamaicans enjoy a successful outing in Silesia Diamond League

8 Meeting Records Fall at Silesia Diamond League

A total of ten meeting records (with one equaled) and another world lead in the women’s 1000m highlighted an incredible afternoon of athletics at the Silesian Stadium. The next stage of the Wanda Diamond League will take place in Rome on August 30.

Tia Clayton (JAM) wins the women’s 100m with a time of 10.83 at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, the Wanda Diamond League Event in Silesia on 25 Aug 2024

Women‘s Silesia Diamond League Short Reviews

100m: Tia Clayton claimed her first-ever Diamond League win in a wind-aided 10.83 (2.9) in a tight finish ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (10.83), Tamari Davis (10.84), and Daryll Neita (11.01).

400m: In a repeat of Paris 2024, Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino powered to victory in a meeting record of 48.66, defeating Salwa Eid Naser (49.23) and Natalia Kaczmarek (49.95).

1000m (non-DL): Nelly Chepchirchir set a world lead and meeting record of 2:31.24, ahead of Jemma Reekie (2:32.56 EL) and Mary Moraa (2:33.43 PB). Gabriela Gajanova set a Slovakian record of 2:36.42 in seventh place.

1500m: Ethiopia dominated with Diribe Welteji (3:57.08) and Freweyni Hailu (3:57.88) taking the top two spots, while Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Bell finished third (3:58.11). The top seven finishers all broke the 4:00-barrier.

100m Hurdles: Ackera Nugent set a meeting record of 12.29 to win, followed closely by Grace Stark (12.37), world champion Danielle Williams (12.38), and Olympic champion Masai Russell (12.40). Nugent had already clocked a meeting record of 12.30 (0.6) in the heats.

400m Hurdles: Femke Bol continued her winning streak with a meeting record of 52.13, ahead of Olympic silver medallist Anna Cockrell (52.88) and Rushell Clayton (53.11).

Triple Jump: Shanieka Ricketts secured victory with a jump of 14.50m (0.5), edging out Leyanis Perez Hernandez, who jumped 14.42m (-0.5).

Javelin Throw: Adriana Vilagos improved her Serbian record to 65.60m for a clear win over Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane Van Dyk (62.81m) and bronze medallist Nikola Ogrodníková (61.84m).

Hammer Throw (non-DL): Brooke Anderson, who missed out on a spot in the U.S. team for Paris, won convincingly with 76.19m, ahead of Hanna Skydan (71.82m).

Letsile Tebogo (BOT) wins the men’s 200m with a meeting record time of 19.83 at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, the Wanda Diamond League Event in Silesia on 25 Aug 2024

Men‘s Silesia Diamond League Short Reviews

100m (non-DL): Fred Kerley equaled the meeting record with a time of 9.87 (1.9) in a close race, narrowly defeating Ferdinand Omanyala (9.88) and Ackeem Blake (9.89 PB). Marcell Jacobs also broke 10 seconds, finishing fourth in 9.93. Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson did not start (DNS).

200m: Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo finished strong to win in a meeting record of 19.83 (0.6), overtaking Alexander Ogando, who set a Dominican Republic record with 19.86. Kenneth Bednarek was the best American, finishing third in 20.00.

800m: World champion Marco Arop won in a blistering meeting record of 1:41.86, over a second faster than Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.23), Bryce Hoppel (1:43.32), and Elliott Crestan (1:43.48). All top eight finishers broke the 1:44-barrier.

3000m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen obliterated Daniel Komen’s long-standing world record of 7:20.67 from 1996, clocking 7:17.55 to become the first athlete in history to break the 7:20-barrier. Berihu Aregawi set an Ethiopian record with 7:21.28, just missing the previous world record. Yomif Kejelcha finished third (7:28.44) in a race where the top 12 runners broke 7:40. National records were also set by sixth-place finisher Mohammed Ahmed (7:31.96) for Canada, Adriaan Wildschutt (7:32.99) for South Africa in eighth, and Mike Foppen (7:34.47) for the Netherlands in eleventh.

3000m Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali narrowly held off Kenya’s Amos Serem in a dramatic finish, with both athletes clocked at 8:04.29. Ethiopia’s Samuel Firewu set a lifetime best of 8:04.34 for third place, followed by Abraham Kibiwot (8:08.21) and Daniel Arce (8:08.45 EL/PB).

110m Hurdles (non-DL): Grant Holloway secured a narrow victory with a time of 13.04 (1.1), just ahead of Rasheed Broadbell, who clocked a season-best 13.05.

400m Hurdles (non-DL): Karsten Warholm once again dipped under 47 seconds, winning with a meeting record of 46.95. France’s Clement Ducos improved to 47.42, just 0.05 shy of Stephane Diagana’s French record, while Abderrahman Samba took third with a season-best 47.69. Roshawn Clarke (47.74) and Rasmus Mägi (47.97) followed closely.

High Jump: Gianmarco Tamberi returned to winning form with a clearance of 2.31m before attempting 2.38m and 2.40m. Romaine Beckford, in his Diamond League debut, finished second with a personal best of 2.29m, tied with Oleh Doroshchuk and Sanghyeok Woo.

Pole Vault: Mondo Duplantis set his 10th world record with a clearance of 6.26m. For the first time in history, three vaulters surpassed 6.00m in the same competition. Sam Kendricks and Emmanouil Karalis both cleared 6.00m, with Karalis setting a Greek national record.

Shot Put: Joe Kovacs narrowly defeated three-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser with a throw of 22.14m to 22.12m. Leonardo Fabbri finished third with 22.03m.

Hammer Throw (non-DL): Olympic and world champion Ethan Katzberg won with a throw of 80.03m, narrowly edging out Mykhaylo Kokhan, who threw 79.85m.

