Allyson Felix Joins IOC Athletes’ Commission, Advocates for Olympians

Allyson Felix was elected to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Athletes’ Commission this week.

The retired American sprint legend will serve an eight-year term (2024-32) on the committee as a representative of athletes.



The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, who competed in five Olympic Games over a 17-year span, was newly elected along with three other Olympians. These include German gymnast Kim Bui, Australian Olympic canoe champion Jessica Fox, and Tokyo Tennis Bronze Medalist Marcus Daniell from New Zealand.



The Athletes’ Commission is a body of 23 total members, the majority of whom are directly elected by fellow Olympians. A few are appointed by the IOC President (maximum of 11).

The main objective is to represent and support current, former (retired), and future Olympic athletes in their experience as Olympians.



Felix received the most votes of the newly elected members, out of 6,576 athletes that participated during the voting period beginning July 18. A final pool of 29 nominees representative of 15 different sports was available before the final four were announced.

Felix has been outspoken on many issues dealing with gender equity for professional women athletes in track and field, and for the Paris Games, she opened a nursery in the Olympic village for Olympians who have young children.



“My biggest goal is to hear, and take some time to listen to what is going on,” said Felix.

The commission even has input on vital IOC decisions regarding the selection of future Olympic host cities in 2036 and 2042.



Felix’s new status was inaugurated and recognized during the closing ceremony.

