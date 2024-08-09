Ackera Nugent carries Jamaica’s hopes in Paris 2024 100mh

Before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, several track experts predicted much success for Jamaica with a double-digit medal haul.

So far, nothing has gone to plan, but hope still rests with female sprint hurdler Ackera Nugent to salvage some pride for Jamaica on the track. Nugent, one of the fastest hurdlers this year and Jamaica’s national champion, spearheads the challenge.

She registered 12.44 seconds (-0.7 m/s) to clinch one of the two non-automatic qualifying spots in a tough semifinal won by reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in 12.35 seconds ahead of American Masai Russell (12.42).

The 100m sprint hurdles on the women’s side is unpredictable with the title changing hands at the last three major championships. Jamaica is hoping to have its first Olympic champion in the event.

Nugent’s compatriots Janeek Brown (12.92) and two-time world champion Danielle Williams (12.82), who was competing at her first and possible last Olympics, did not advance.

