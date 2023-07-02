Xie Zhenye, Gong Lijiao Highlight Stellar Performances at Chinese National Championships

Share 0 Tweet 0 Share Whatsapp Email Print 0 Shares

SHENYANG, China — The Chinese National Championships, serving as the trials for the upcoming Budapest and Asian Games, witnessed impressive performances by top athletes. Xie Zhenye secured victory in the 100m sprint, clocking a time of 10.09 (+0.7).

In the long jump, world champion Wang Jianan soared to a distance of 8.26m (-0.6), surpassing Shi Yuhao‘s 8.18m (+0.2). Zhu Yaming delivered an excellent performance in the triple jump, achieving a distance of 17.36m (0.0).

Feng Zhiqiang set a personal best in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 49.64 seconds. In the high jump, Zhen Wang cleared a height of 2.24m, while Yao Jie and Huang Bokai both recorded a height of 5.61m in the pole vault.

Hu Haoran showcased his prowess in the javelin throw, registering a throw of 81.96m. On the women’s side, Olympic champion Gong Lijiao dominated the shot put event with a throw of 20.06m, followed by Song Jiayuan with a distance of 19.16m.

Mo Jiadie triumphed in the 400m hurdles, crossing the finish line in 55.55 seconds. In the javelin throw, Lui Huihui claimed victory with a throw of 62.35m, while Liu Shiying achieved a distance of 61.63m.

When is the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships and how to watch live?

Share 0 Tweet 0 Share Whatsapp Email Print 0 Shares