caribshopper
Articles

Xie Zhenye, Gong Lijiao Highlight Stellar Performances at Chinese National Championships

blank

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 2, 2023
Xie Zhenye secured victory in the 100m sprint, clocking a time of 10.09 (+0.7) at the Chinese National Championships
0Shares

SHENYANG, China — The Chinese National Championships, serving as the trials for the upcoming Budapest and Asian Games, witnessed impressive performances by top athletes. Xie Zhenye secured victory in the 100m sprint, clocking a time of 10.09 (+0.7).

In the long jump, world champion Wang Jianan soared to a distance of 8.26m (-0.6), surpassing Shi Yuhao‘s 8.18m (+0.2). Zhu Yaming delivered an excellent performance in the triple jump, achieving a distance of 17.36m (0.0).

Feng Zhiqiang set a personal best in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 49.64 seconds. In the high jump, Zhen Wang cleared a height of 2.24m, while Yao Jie and Huang Bokai both recorded a height of 5.61m in the pole vault.

Hu Haoran showcased his prowess in the javelin throw, registering a throw of 81.96m. On the women’s side, Olympic champion Gong Lijiao dominated the shot put event with a throw of 20.06m, followed by Song Jiayuan with a distance of 19.16m.

Mo Jiadie triumphed in the 400m hurdles, crossing the finish line in 55.55 seconds. In the javelin throw, Lui Huihui claimed victory with a throw of 62.35m, while Liu Shiying achieved a distance of 61.63m.

When is the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships and how to watch live?

0Shares
blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Articles

Olympic Champion Tori Bowie Passes Away from Childbirth Complications

Jun 14, 2023
Articles

Akani Simbine Triumphs in 100m at Kladno WACT Bronze Meeting

Jun 13, 2023
Articles

🔥🏟️ LIVE NOW Day 2: JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships! 🏃‍♂️🏆

Jun 10, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Xie Zhenye, Gong Lijiao Highlight Stellar Performances at Chinese National Championships

Jul 2, 2023
Featured

Dos Santos Ready for Thrilling Battle with Warholm in Monaco Diamond League

Jul 2, 2023
Featured

Zharnel Hughes Stuns Crowd at NYC Grand Prix with British Record in Men’s 100m

Jun 25, 2023
Featured

All Eyes on Thompson-Herah: Sprint Superstar Makes Anticipated Return

Jun 24, 2023