Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Begin 2023 Season at Jamaica Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica — World-renowned sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the reigning champion in the women’s 100m, is gearing up to commence her long-awaited 2023 season at the prestigious Jamaica National Championships, commonly referred to as the Jamaica Trials.

After facing a couple of setbacks, Fraser-Pryce is now ready to step onto the track and showcase her extraordinary talent.

Earlier this year, the Jamaican sprinter had to withdraw from the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in April due to a family emergency. Subsequently, she made the difficult decision to pull out of the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya, in May, citing a knee injury. However, in a recent social media post, she expressed her excitement and confirmed her participation in the Jamaica Trials.

Fraser-Pryce took to social media, stating, “Just a girl from Waterhouse who continues to dream and believe! See you at National Trials.” Her words reflect her unwavering determination to pursue her dreams in the realm of athletics.

As the defending world champion in the 100m event, Fraser-Pryce has secured a bye for the competition, giving her the opportunity to defend her title. However, she finished second behind Shericka Jackson in the women’s 200m, proving that the competition will be fierce and exciting at the upcoming Jamaica Trials.