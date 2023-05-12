Jamaican Sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Withdraws from Kip Keino Classic Due to Injury

ELDORET, Kenya (May 12) – Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a five-time 100m champion, unfortunately had to withdraw from the highly anticipated Kip Keino Classic on Saturday due to an injury.

Fraser-Pryce, known as the sprint queen, arrived in Kenya for the event but was forced to leave before the race due to “discomfort during my warmup.” Accompanied by her coach Reynaldo Walcott and physiotherapist Keneil Brown, she departed from the country in the early hours of Friday.

In a statement, Fraser-Pryce expressed her deep disappointment, saying, “Due to discomfort during my warmup, I am deeply disappointed that I will not be competing at the Kip Keino Classic and have departed Kenya to seek treatment.”

Last year, Fraser-Pryce achieved a remarkable time of 10.67 seconds en route to her victory. Her sudden absence will undoubtedly disappoint her Kenyan fans. This race would have marked her first competition of the season, as she last participated in September of the previous year.

“Sincere appreciation to the event organizers and the Kenyan community. Thank you for your prayers and continued support. Everything happens for a reason, and I am trusting this season,” she added.

It’s worth noting that Fraser-Pryce also had to withdraw from the Botswana Golden Grand Prix last month due to family reasons.