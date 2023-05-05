Wanda Diamond League Kicks Off in Doha with World’s Best Athletes

DOHA (QAT) – The Wanda Diamond League, the world’s premier one-day athletics meeting series, starts this Friday in Doha. The world’s best athletes will descend on the Qatari city to kick off the series, as they race to secure early points in their quest to qualify for the series final in September.

WOMEN

100m – All eight athletes competing in the event have sub-11 personal bests. World 200m champion Shericka Jackson holds the fastest time of the season with 10.82, although Sha’Carri Richardson has been credited with a wind-aided 10.57.

400m – Olympic and World silver medallist Marileidy Paulino boasts the fastest season’s best (SB) time of 50.33 and personal best (PB) of 48.99 in the lineup. Can she challenge Allyson Felix’s longstanding meeting record of 49.83?

1500m – The evening’s final event features Faith Kipyegon making her season’s debut against a strong Ethiopian contingent, including Diribe Welteji and Freweyni Hailu. Eight of the entrants have broken the 4:00-barrier.

3000m steeplechase – Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai and WR holder Beatrice Chepkoech headline the entrants along with young Kenyans Jackline Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich, the Commonwealth and World U20 champions, respectively.

100m hurdles – Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn races internationally for the first time in 2023 after opening her season with a super-fast wind-aided 12.29. How will Reetta Hurske fare after a huge indoor season?

Pole vault – Olympic and world champion Katie Moon, world indoor champion Sandi Morris, and European champion Wilma Murto are three of the standout entrants.

MEN

200m – All eight entrants in the 200m have personal bests of 20.00 or faster. The field includes World 100m and 400m champions Fred Kerley and Mike Norman and reigning Olympic champion Andre de Grasse. Could the meeting record of 19.83 fall?

800m – The line-up features Kenyans Noah Kibet and Wycliffe Kinyamal, along with 2016 Olympic medallist Clayton Murphy, who is on the comeback trail.

3000m – A loaded field includes Olympic champions Soufiane El Bakkali and Selemon Barega, as well as Lamecha Girma who broke the world indoor 3000m record in Lievin.

400m hurdles – Rai Benjamin is the big favorite having already clocked 47.74 this season and with many of his top rivals absent.

High jump – Will Mutaz Essa Barshim win at home again? His biggest rival is likely to be Sanghyoek Woo from Korea.

Triple jump – Pedro Pichardo makes his outdoor season’s debut after defending his European indoor title. The line-up also includes Christian Taylor, who is returning to form, and Italy’s Emmanuel Ihemeje who has jumped 17.29m this season.

Discus – World champion Kristjan Ceh faces Swedes Daniel Stahl and Simon Pettersson, both of whom are making their season’s debuts.

Javelin – A loaded line-up includes Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, world champion Anderson Peters, and current world leader Jakub Vadlejch, who has already thrown 88.38m this year.