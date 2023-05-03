caribshopper
Russell Ready to Leave Her Mark at Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland

ByAnthony Foster

May 3, 2023
Holmwood Student and Track Star Rickianna Russell Aims to Impress at Puma East Coast International Showcase

Jamaican athlete Rickianna Russell is set to compete at this week’s Puma East Coast International Showcase meet in Maryland.

Set to take place at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland, this meet promises to be a thrilling event for track and field fans.

ALSO READ: Fraser-Pryce and Richardson Set to Blaze the Track at Kip Keino Classic

Russell, who is the world leader in the 400-meter, is excited to participate in this competition, which she hopes will garner her more international attention. She is determined to leave her mark and prove her worth against the American athletes.

As a final-year student at Holmwood, Russell is confident in her abilities and ready to take on the competition. Be sure to tune in to the Puma East Coast International Showcase and cheer on Russell and all the other talented athletes.

Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

