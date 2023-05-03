Russell Ready to Leave Her Mark at Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland

Jamaican athlete Rickianna Russell is set to compete at this week’s Puma East Coast International Showcase meet in Maryland.

Set to take place at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland, this meet promises to be a thrilling event for track and field fans.

ALSO READ: Fraser-Pryce and Richardson Set to Blaze the Track at Kip Keino Classic

Russell, who is the world leader in the 400-meter, is excited to participate in this competition, which she hopes will garner her more international attention. She is determined to leave her mark and prove her worth against the American athletes.

As a final-year student at Holmwood, Russell is confident in her abilities and ready to take on the competition. Be sure to tune in to the Puma East Coast International Showcase and cheer on Russell and all the other talented athletes.