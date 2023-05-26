Lyssons Primary Sets the Pace with Impressive Performances at INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits Championships

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 26) – Defending National champions Lyssons Primary of St Thomas showcased their dominance by surging to a commanding 24-point lead after 22 finals on the final day of the INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits Championships at the National Stadium.

Lyssons, the Eastern champion, amassed an impressive total of 110 points, leaving Central winners Spanish Town Primary of St Catherine in a distant second with 86 points. Naggo Head and Greater Portmore, also from St Catherine, secured the third and fourth positions with 84 and 77 points respectively. St Andrew’s Harbour View Primary rounded out the top 5 with a commendable 57 points.

Despite news of a potential ban for Jamaican star Christopher Taylor, the day saw outstanding performances, including 11-year-old Daniel Glaves of Red Hills Road Primary equalling his own 300m record of 41.81, initially set in 2011. Mercado Williams of Naggo Head Primary secured second place in 42.62, while Chidane Gayle of Lyssons finished third with a time of 43.63.

The meet witnessed two record-breaking moments, one of which unfolded during the Girls High Jump event. Sanique Watt of John Mills cleared a remarkable height of 1.49m, engaging in an exciting showdown with Afharia Anderson of Spanish Town, who settled for second place with 1.47m. Zodieon Baker of Lyssons claimed the third spot, achieving a height of 1.45m.

Lyssons got off to a phenomenal start, accumulating 16 points in the first final of the day, which was the girls’ Cricket Ball Throw. Taheisha Brown (44.50m) and Aliyhana Alford (43.35m) secured first and second place, respectively, while Jada Adlam of Harbour View finished third with a distance of 41.22m.

The highly anticipated clash between Jevaney Findlay of Spanish Town and Omeco Henclewood of Holy Rosary in the boys’ Class One 100m failed to materialize, as Henclewood was disqualified for a false start. However, Findlay put on an impressive performance, leaving his competitors behind with a time of 12.12 (-1.7 mps), just shy of the record of 11.90 held by Roje Fearon of St Francis since 2010. Jahvado Samuels of Barracks Road claimed second place in 12.86, followed closely by Ishmael Wilkins of Howard Cooke Primary in third with a time of 12.93.

In the Girls Class One 100m, St Patrick’s Danelia Clarke emerged victorious with a time of 12.90 (-1.3), while Rihanna Scott of Rock Hall Primary secured second place in 12.97. Chelseann Samuels from Halfway Tree claimed third position in a thrilling and closely contested race, finishing just a hair’s breadth behind with a time of 12.98.

Eric Edwards of Barracks Road emerged triumphant in the Boys Class One 400m, crossing the finish line in 58.02, ahead of Malrick Thomas of Spanish Town who finished with a time of 58.23. Khieme Campbell of St. Catherine secured the third spot, concluding the race with a time of 58.71.