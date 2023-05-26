caribshopper
Christopher Taylor Embroiled in Anti-Doping Rule Violation Controversy

ByAnthony Foster

May 26, 2023
Christopher Taylor wins heat at NACAC Championships 2022

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has acknowledged an alleged anti-doping rule violation involving sprinter Christopher Taylor, a prominent figure in the World Championships 400m event.

The JAAA has confirmed that Taylor is currently undergoing the legal process related to this matter. In their statement, the JAAA expressed their awareness of the situation, saying, “We are aware of the alleged anti-doping rule violation involving our athlete, Christopher Taylor.”

The association also highlighted that Taylor has legal representation and expressed their eagerness to learn about the final outcome.

The JAAA refrained from providing further comments at this stage.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

