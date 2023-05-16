Florence Diamond League Gears Up for Epic Showdown with 15 Olympic Champions Confirmed

FLORENCE (ITA) – The upcoming Florence Diamond League on 2 June is set to feature an impressive lineup of track and field stars, with 15 Olympic champions already confirmed to compete. Among the notable athletes participating are Marcell Jacobs, who claimed the gold in the men’s 100m event at the Tokyo Olympics, and Katie Moon, a talented pole vaulter.

The women’s 1500m will see the presence of Faith Kipyegon, an Olympic champion in her own right, while Joshua Cheptegei, the dominant force in the men’s 5000m, will showcase his skills on the track. Field events will witness the prowess of Valarie Allman in the discus throw and Malaika Mihambo in the long jump.

In the highly anticipated men’s 100m race, fans can expect a thrilling battle between world leader Ferdinand Omanyala and European indoor 60m champion Samuele Ceccarelli, who have both been added to the event alongside the previously announced Fred Kerley. The men’s 200m will showcase the talents of rising star Erriyon Knighton, while the hurdles event will feature the dynamic Grant Holloway and the shot put competition will see Joe Kovacs in action.

On the women’s side, Aleia Hobbs, a prominent figure in the 100m, will provide an exciting display of speed and agility. The 400m hurdles event will highlight the skills of Femke Bol, while the steeplechase will witness a captivating showdown between Winfred Yavis and Beatrice Chepkoech.

With such a star-studded lineup, the Florence Diamond League promises to deliver top-tier performances and electrifying moments for track and field enthusiasts worldwide. Fans can look forward to witnessing the world’s finest athletes compete at the highest level, as they strive to leave their mark on this prestigious event.