Dos Santos Ready for Thrilling Battle with Warholm in Monaco Diamond League

Jul 2, 2023
The Heartbreaking End to Alison dos Santos's 2023 Season
MONACO — Alison Dos Santos appears ready to square off against Karsten Warholm in a thrilling battle for the 400m hurdles crown at the Monaco Diamond League scheduled for July 21, as reported by vg.no.

Dos Santos, who encountered a major setback earlier this year with a meniscus tear, has made a remarkable recovery and is poised to make a spectacular comeback in defense of his world title.

Valentina Fedjuschina, the agent representing Dos Santos, confirmed his participation in the upcoming Diamond League event, stating, “He is in perfect shape. The main goal is the World Championships in August.”

How to watch the 2023 BAUHAUS-galan – Stockholm Diamond League?

