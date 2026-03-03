African Indoor 60m Record Matched by Kanyinsola Ajayi with 6.45 at SEC Conference

The SEC Indoor Conference delivered record marks and fast times across the track, led by Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi, who equaled the African indoor 60 meters record with 6.45 seconds.

Ajayi’s time matched the long-standing mark set in 1999 by Ghana’s Leonard Myles-Mills. He finished ahead of Jelani Watkins, who clocked 6.53 for second place.

Watkins returned later in the meet to win the men’s 200 meters in a personal best 20.28 seconds. Bahamian sprinter Wanya McCoy followed closely in 20.31.

Another African indoor record fell in the men’s 400 meters. Nigeria’s Samuel Ogazi ran 44.72, setting a new continental mark indoors. Under-20 athlete Jonathan Simms placed second in 45.23. In a separate section, Jordan Pierre posted a personal best 45.06.

Nigeria also claimed victory in the women’s 400 meters. Ella Onojuvwevwo won in a personal best 50.96 seconds.

In the women’s 200 meters, Adaejah Hodge delivered one of the top performances of the meet. She ran a world-leading 22.32, which also stands as a national record. JaMeesia Ford finished second in 22.61.

The women’s 60 meters final featured three personal bests. Alicia Burnett won in 7.08 seconds. Sharmelle Holmes followed in 7.14, while Athaleyha Hinckson set a national record for Guyana with 7.16.

Sprint hurdles produced tight finishes. Ja’Kobe Tharp won the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 7.48, just ahead of Ja’Qualon Scott at 7.50. On the women’s side, Emmi Scales took the title in 7.85. Jamaica’s Danae Nembhard finished second in 7.93.

Distance events also saw strong results from Kenya. Brian Masai captured the men’s 3000 meters in 7:45.42, while Doris Lemngole won the women’s race in 8:45.90.

Field events added more lifetime bests. British high jumper Kimani Jack cleared 2.28 meters. In the pole vault, France’s Ismaila Sawaneh improved to 5.78 meters, finishing ahead of Cade Gray, who cleared 5.73. Zimbabwe’s Theo Mudezengerere recorded a personal best 16.71 meters to win the triple jump.

In the shot put, Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan threw 20.67 meters for victory. Dutch thrower Jarno Van Daalen placed second with a personal best 20.14.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay closed the meet with Arkansas clocking 3:26.81, one of the fastest times of the season.

With African records matched and world-leading marks posted, the SEC Indoor Conference set a high standard as athletes prepare for the next phase of the indoor season.

_________________________

