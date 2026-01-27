Liburd Smashes BVI Record as Jamaican Athletes Shine at Orange and Purple Invitational

Jamaica’s Shantae Foreman soared to an early world-leading mark of 14.17 meters in the triple jump Thursday (Jan 22) at the Orange and Purple Invitational, headlining a stellar performance by Caribbean athletes at Clemson’s indoor facility.

Foreman’s leap established the Jamaican as the athlete to beat in the event during these early weeks of 2025, providing the highlight in a meet that showcased the Caribbean’s depth across multiple disciplines.

Natoya Goule and Shenese Walker at Orange and Purple Invitational

Jamaica’s Shenese Walker blazed to a personal best of 7.16 seconds in the 60-meter dash preliminaries before withdrawing from the final, which was won by Alexis Brown of the United States in 7.18. Natoya Goule, the Jamaican middle-distance specialist, opened her season with a commanding victory in the 1,000m, stopping the clock at 2:43.70.

Kaelyaah Liburd of the British Virgin Islands shattered her national record with a scorching 51.68-second performance in the women’s 400m, finishing runner-up to world under-20 medalist Zaya Akins of the United States, who posted an early world lead of 51.15. Liburd’s time, achieved on the short track, marked a breakthrough performance for the BVI sprinter.

More top marks from Orange and Purple Invitational

The meet featured strong international competition, with Algeria’s Mouatez Sikiou posting a short-track national record of 45.82 in the men’s 400m in a race won by Grant Holliday of the United States in 45.61. Holliday also excelled in the 200m with a 20.81 clocking, while Tyson Williams ran a short-track personal best of 20.47 in the same event.

Kenya’s Silvia Jelelgo captured the invitational mile in 4:31.50, edging Suus Altorf of the Netherlands (4:31.62) and world steeplechase finalist Doris Lemngole (4:32.69), with all three recording lifetime bests. Morocco’s Jaouad Khchina won the men’s 1,000m in 2:17.36, and world decathlon medalist Kyle Garland posted 16.21m in the shot put.

