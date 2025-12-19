World Marathon Champion Simbu Headlines Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata Debut Field

The 10th Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata promises an exciting showdown on Sunday (21 Dec) as several world-class athletes make their debut at the distance, challenging the defending champion in this World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei leads an impressive Tata Steel World 25K men’s field that includes fresh talent stepping up to the 25-kilometer challenge. The double Olympic champion expressed his connection to India during Thursday’s media gathering, noting the country holds special meaning in his career. “India is like a second home to me, because my international journey truly began here,” Cheptegei said.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu arrives in Kolkata as the newly crowned World Marathon Champion, bringing confidence without pressure to his first Tata Steel World 25K. The 33-year-old views competition as an opportunity rather than a burden. “I don’t feel pressure, I see running as joy and responsibility to represent my country well,” Simbu explained at the pre-race press conference.

Tata Steel World 25K Race organizers Procam International have put up a significant USD 25,000 bonus to encourage a world record attempt, adding to the total prize money of USD 142,214. Winners in both categories will earn USD 15,000, with second and third place receiving USD 10,000 and USD 7,000 respectively.

Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana, 29, brings strong marathon credentials to his 25K debut after finishing second at the Xiamen International Marathon earlier this year with a national record of 2:06:18. He sees the distance as ideal preparation for longer races. “The 25K is the perfect bridge between the half-marathon and the marathon,” Ramakongoana noted.

Women’s Race Set for Competitive Battle at Tata Steel World 25K

Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede enters Sunday’s race hunting her third consecutive victory after setting a standalone world best of 1:18:47 in 2023. The two-time champion faces stronger competition this year but remains confident in her preparation. “I have prepared very well, my training is complete, and with confidence and experience behind me, I am ready to deliver a stronger performance than last year,” Kebede stated.

Kenya’s Agnes Keino, 37, brings veteran experience to challenge the Ethiopian favorites. The experienced runner emphasized her faith and support system heading into race day. “I am happy to be here, and I believe God will strengthen me on Sunday to run my best,” Keino said.

Adding depth to the women’s field is Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw, who captured the Kolkata title eight years ago in 2017. Her return adds another layer of intrigue to the competition for top honors.

A USD 5,000 event record bonus provides additional motivation for athletes chasing fast times on the Kolkata course. The men’s field includes 13 elite runners while 12 women will compete for podium positions.

The Tata Steel World 25K race features athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Lesotho, with half-marathon personal bests ranging from 59:21 (Cheptegei) to 68:47 (Keino) among the participants. Several younger runners born in the 2000s will test themselves against more established names.

Sunday’s 10th Tata Steel World 25K marks another chapter in Kolkata’s growing reputation as a major destination on the international road racing calendar, with athletes acknowledging the city’s importance in the sport’s development across India.

Tata Steel World 25K Elite Athletes-

MEN

1. Joshua Cheptegei (UGA/1996) (HM PB 59:21)

2. Alphonce Felix Simbu (TAN/1992) (HM PB 60.03)

3. Haymanot Alew (ETH/1997) (HM PB 60:26)

4. Tebello Ramakonga (LES/1996) (HM PB 60:17)

5. Collins Kipkorir (KEN/2001) (HM PB 60:23)

6. Debebe Teka (ETH/1998) (HM PB 61:37)

7. Tamru Shifera (ETH/1998) (HM PB 60:47)

8. Reuben Rono (KEN/2000) (HM PB 62:05)

9. Fikadu Liche (ETH/2004) (HM PB 60:34)

10. Anthony Kipchirchir (KEN/2001) (HM PB 62:02)

11. Wisley Yego (KEN/1997) (HM PB 60:32)

12. Stephen Kimutai (KEN/1994) (HM PB 61:32)

13. Niguse Abera (ETH/2006)

WOMEN

1. Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH/1994) (25KM PB 1:18:47)

2. Degitu Azimeraw (ETH/1999) (25KM PB 1:22:20)

3. Agnes Keino (KEN/1988) (HM PB 68:47)

4. Demilew Zemenaw (ETH/2005)

5. Ergat Heshe (ETH/2006)

6. Mastewal Sile (ETH/1999)

7. Meselech Alemayehu (ETH/2006)

8. Aberash Minsewo (ETH/ 2001)

9.Kuftu Tahir (ETH/1995)

10.Tibeb Tafere (ETH/2006)

11. Netsanet Tafere (ETH/2002)

12. Rediet Daniel (ETH/ 2000)

