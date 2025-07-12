Results | Monaco Diamond League 2025

Meeting International d’Athlétisme Herculis EBS, Stade Louis II, Monaco (MON), 11 July 2025 – The 10th stop of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League series delivered fast times, deep fields, and world-leading performances on a hot evening in Monte Carlo.

Noah Lyles returned to the track in commanding fashion, stamping his class on the men’s 200m with a big win over Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo. In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper tapped in at the right moment, equalling her personal best to take the victory. Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia continued her sprint momentum with another impressive sub-11 second run to claim the women’s 100m title, while Jordan Scott had a massive personal best jump of 17.52 for victory in the triple jump.

Below are the full results from the Monaco Diamond League:

Monaco Diamond League Men’s Results

MEN’S 200M: 1. Noah Lyles (USA), 19.88; 2. Letsile Tebogo (BOT), 19.97; 3. Makanakaishe Charamba (ZIM), 19.99; 4. Alexander Ogando (DOM), 20.01; 5. Xavi Mo-Ajok (NED), 20.34; 6. Jereem Richards (TTO), 20.34; 7. Timothé Mumenthaler (SUI), 20.40; 8. Téo Andant (FRA), 20.69.

MEN’S 800M: 1. Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN), 1:41.44; 2. Josh Hoey (USA), 1:42.01; 3. Djamel Sedjati (ALG), 1:42.20; 4. Peter Bol (AUS), 1:42.55; 5. Marco Arop (CAN), 1:42.73; 6. Slimane Moula (ALG), 1:42.86; 7. Bryce Hoppel (USA), 1:43.51; 8. Tshepiso Masalela (BOT), 1:43.82; 9. Mohamed Attaoui (ESP), 1:43.99; 10. Gabriel Tual (FRA), 1:44.17; 11. Max Burgin (GBR), 1:47.71; Patryk Sieradzki (POL), DNF.

MEN’S 5000M: 1. Yomif Kejelcha (ETH), 12:49.46; 2. Jimmy Gressier (FRA), 12:53.36; 3. Birhanu Balew (BRN), 12:53.51; 4. Mohamed Abdilaahi (GER), 12:53.63; 5. Etienne Daguinos (FRA), 12:55.76; 6. Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu (SUI), 12:56.42; 7. Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH), 12:58.21; 8. Telahun Haile Bekele (ETH), 12:59.59; 9. Jacob Krop (KEN), 13:04.81; 10. Santiago Catrofe (URU), 13:05.52; 11. Mike Foppen (NED), 13:06.95; 12. Abdessamad Oukhelfen (ESP), 13:30.94; 13. Fabien Palcau (FRA), 13:36.36; Ruben Verheyden (BEL), DNF; Bastien Augusto (FRA), DNF; Andreas Almgren (SWE), DNF; Mounir Akbache (FRA), DNF; Yann Schrub (FRA), DNF.

MEN’S 110MH: 1. Trey Cunningham (USA), 13.09; 2. Cordell Tinch (USA), 13.14; 3. Ja’Kobe Tharp (USA), 13.17; 4. Rachid Muratake (JPN), 13.17; 5. Dylan Beard (USA), 13.17; 6. Just Kwaou-Mathey (FRA), 13.32; 7. Jason Joseph (SUI), 17.32; Wilhem Belocian (FRA), DQ.

MEN’S 3000MSC: 1. Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), 8:03.18; 2. Ryuji Miura (JPN), 8:03.43; 3. Edmund Serem (KEN), 8:04.00; 4. Salaheddine Ben Yazide (MAR), 8:06.44; 5. Getnet Wale (ETH), 8:07.57; 6. Samuel Firewu (ETH), 8:08.03; 7. Karl Bebendorf (GER), 8:08.21; 8. Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN), 8:08.27; 9. Matthew Wilkinson (USA), 8:10.23; 10. Daniel Arce (ESP), 8:12.08; 11. James Corrigan (USA), 8:14.76; 12. Abraham Kibiwot (KEN), 8:14.81; 13. Djilali Bedrani (FRA), 8:16.34; 14. Frederik Ruppert (GER), 8:24.68; 15. Kenneth Rooks (USA), 8:28.23; 16. Nicolas-Marie Daru (FRA), 8:40.53; Faid El Mostafa (MAR), DNF; Avinash Mukund Sable (IND), DNF; Mohamed Tindouft (MAR), DNF.

MEN’S HIGH JUMP: 1. Sanghyeok Woo (KOR), 2.34m; 2. Jan Štefela (CZE), 2.32m; 3. JuVaughn Harrison (USA), 2.27m; 4. Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR), 2.27m; 5. Raymond Richards (JAM), 2.23m; 6. Hamish Kerr (NZL), 2.23m; 7. Romaine Beckford (JAM), 2.23m; 8. Shelby McEwen (USA), 2.19m.

MEN’S POLE VAULT: 1. Armand Duplantis (SWE), 6.05m; 2. Emmanouil Karalis (GRE), 5.92m; 3. Kurtis Marschall (AUS), 5.92m; 4. Sam Kendricks (USA), 5.82m; 4. Renaud Lavillenie (FRA), 5.82m; 6. Menno Vloon (NED), 5.72m; 7. Ernest John Obiena (PHI), 5.72m; 8. Ben Broeders (BEL), 5.62m; 9. Thibaut Collet (FRA), 5.62m; 10. KC Lightfoot (USA), 5.47m; Bo Kanda Lita Baehre (GER), NH.

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Jordan Scott (JAM), 17.52m (+1.9); 2. Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG), 17.23m (+1.4); 3. Andy Díaz Hernández (ITA), 17.19m (+1.6); 4. Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR), 17.09m (+0.8); 5. Thomas Gogois (FRA), 16.75m (+1.3); 6. Endiorass Kingley (AUT), 16.61m (+1.6); 7. Almir dos Santos (BRA), 16.43m (+1.3); 8. Max Heß (GER), 16.37m (+1.4); 9. Jean-Noel Cretinoir (FRA), 15.21m (+0.4).

Monaco Diamond League Women’s Results

WOMEN’S 100M: 1. Julien Alfred (LCA), 10.79 (-1.4); 2. Jacious Sears (USA), 11.02; 3. Zoe Hobbs (NZL), 11.12; 4. Aleia Hobbs (USA), 11.14; 5. Thelma Davies (LBR), 11.16; 6. Amy Hunt (GBR), 11.17; 7. Maia McCoy (USA), 11.19; 8. Boglárka Takács (HUN), 11.26.

WOMEN’S 400M: 1. Marileidy Paulino (DOM), 49.06; 2. Aaliyah Butler (USA), 49.09; 3. Nickisha Pryce (JAM), 49.63; 4. Natalia Bukowiecka (POL), 49.72; 5. Lieke Klaver (NED), 50.23; 6. Martina Weil (CHI), 50.30; 7. Yemi Mary John (GBR), 51.10; 8. Amandine Brossier (FRA), 52.73.

WOMEN’S 1000M: 1. Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN), 2:29.77; 2. Addison Wiley (USA), 2:30.71; 3. Jessica Hull (AUS), 2:30.96; 4. Sinclaire Johnson (USA), 2:31.30; 5. Jemma Reekie (GBR), 2:31.44; 6. Halimah Nakaayi (UGA), 2:31.67; 7. Sarah Billings (AUS), 2:33.17; 8. Anaïs Bourgoin (FRA), 2:33.36; 9. Agathe Guillemot (FRA), 2:34.75; 10. Audrey Werro (SUI), 2:34.88; 11. Clara Liberman (FRA), 2:35.21; 12. Mary Moraa (KEN), 2:48.67; Tess Kirsopp-Cole (AUS), DNF.

WOMEN’S 100MH: 1. Megan Tapper (JAM), 12.34 (-1.1); 2. Ditaji Kambundji (SUI), 12.43; 3. Nadine Visser (NED), 12.56; 4. Masai Russell (USA), 12.57; 5. Grace Stark (USA), 12.64; 6. Alia Armstrong (USA), 12.68; 7. Devynne Charlton (BAH), 12.69; 8. Giada Carmassi (ITA), 12.82.

WOMEN’S 400MH: 1. Femke Bol (NED), 51.95; 2. Dalilah Muhammad (USA), 52.58; 3. Anna Cockrell (USA), 52.91; 4. Emma Zapletalová (SVK), 54.51; 5. Andrenette Knight (JAM), 54.54; 6. Ayomide Folorunso (ITA), 55.08; 7. Zenéy van der Walt (RSA), 55.16; 8. Gianna Woodruff (PAN), 59.21.

WOMEN’S SHOT PUT: 1. Jessica Schilder (NED), 20.39m; 2. Chase Jackson (USA), 20.06m; 3. Sarah Mitton (CAN), 20.00m; 4. Yemisi Ogunleye (GER), 19.48m; 5. Fanny Roos (SWE), 19.16m; 6. Maggie Ewen (USA), 18.98m; 7. Jaida Ross (USA), 18.83m.

