Results | London Diamond League 2025

London Diamond League, Olympic Stadium (GBR), 19 July 2025 – The 11th stop of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League series lit up the track with world-class performances, national records, and thrilling finishes in front of a packed British crowd.

Leading the highlights, Julien Alfred stormed to a new St. Lucian national record of 21.71 to win the women’s 200m, reaffirming her place among the world’s best. In the men’s 100m, Oblique Seville, making his Diamond League debut, clocked a stunning 9.86 to defeat world champion Noah Lyles, who finished second in 10.00.

The men’s long jump produced another marquee moment as Wayne Pinnock flew out to 8.20m, narrowly edging Olympic gold medallist Miltiadis Tentoglou by just one centimetre.

London Diamond League men’s results

MEN’S 100M: 1. Oblique Seville (JAM), 9.86; 2. Noah Lyles (USA), 10.00; 3. Zharnel Hughes (GBR), 10.02; 4. Ackeem Blake (JAM), 10.08; 5. Akani Simbine (RSA), 10.11; 6. Jeremiah Azu (GBR), 10.11; 7. Letsile Tebogo (BOT), 10.12; 8. Louie Hinchliffe (GBR), 10.21.

MEN’S 400M: 1. Charles Dobson (GBR), 44.14; 2. Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR), 44.27; 3. Zakithi Nene (RSA), 44.29; 4. Vernon Norwood (USA), 44.34; 5. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT), 44.51; 6. Reece Holder (AUS), 44.76; 7. Bayapo Ndori (BOT), 45.30; 8. Toby Harries (GBR), 45.41.

MEN’S 800M: 1. Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN), 1:42.00; 2. Marco Arop (CAN), 1:42.22; 3. Max Burgin (GBR), 1:42.36; 4. Bryce Hoppel (USA), 1:42.71; 5. Mohamed Attaoui (ESP), 1:43.01; 6. Donavan Brazier (USA), 1:43.08; 7. Mark English (IRL), 1:44.07; 8. Andreas Kramer (SWE), 1:44.26; 9. Ethan Hussey (GBR), 1:44.30; 10. Ben Pattison (GBR), 1:46.08; DNF – Patryk Sieradzki (POL).

MEN’S 1500M: 1. Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech (KEN), 3:28.82; 2. Josh Kerr (GBR), 3:29.37; 3. Isaac Nader (POR), 3:31.55; 4. Jake Wightman (GBR), 3:31.58; 5. Jude Thomas (AUS), 3:32.36; 6. Elliot Giles (GBR), 3:32.51; 7. Narve Gilje Nordås (NOR), 3:32.54; 8. Adam Spencer (AUS), 3:32.88; 9. Selemon Barega (ETH), 3:32.93; 10. Neil Gourley (GBR), 3:33.69; 11. Oliver Hoare (AUS), 3:34.03; 12. George Mills (GBR), 4:18.37; 13. Cameron Myers (AUS), 4:24.03; 14. Robert Farken (GER), 4:27.54; DNF – Žan Rudolf (SLO), Ben Claridge (GBR).

MEN’S LONG JUMP: 1. Wayne Pinnock (JAM), 8.20 (+0.2); 2. Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE), 8.19 (+0.9); 3. Carey McLeod (JAM), 8.10 (+0.2); 4. Mattia Furlani (ITA), 8.05 (+0.4); 5. Simon Ehammer (SUI), 8.03 (+0.5); 6. Liam Adcock (AUS), 7.89 (+1.1); 7. Samuel Khogali (GBR), 7.19 (-0.9).

MEN’S DISCUS THROW: 1. Mykolas Alekna (LTU), 71.70m; 2. Kristjan Čeh (SLO), 68.83m; 3. Lawrence Okoye (GBR), 67.24m; 4. Daniel Ståhl (SWE), 66.62m; 5. Roje Stona (JAM), 64.71m; 6. Henrik Janssen (GER), 64.39m; 7. Claudio Romero (CHI), 60.21m; 8. Nicholas Percy (GBR), 58.89m.

MEN’S 4X100M: 1. Jamaica, 37.80; 2. Great Britain & NI, 38.08; 3. Netherlands, 38.17; 4. Great Britain & NI B, 38.43; 5. Poland, 38.99; 6. Scotland, 40.62.

London Diamond League women’s results

WOMEN’S 200M: 1. Julien Alfred (LCA), 21.71; 2. Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), 22.25; 3. Amy Hunt (GBR), 22.31; 4. Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL), 22.52; 5. Jaël Bestué (ESP), 22.67; 6. Daryll Neita (GBR), 22.69; 7. Ashanti Moore (JAM), 22.86; 8. Torrie Lewis (AUS), 23.05.

WOMEN’S 800M: 1. Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR), 1:56.74; 2. Addison Wiley (USA), 1:57.43; 3. Halimah Nakaayi (UGA), 1:57.62; 4. Claudia Hollingsworth (AUS), 1:58.02; 5. Shafiqua Maloney (VIN), 1:58.47; 6. Jemma Reekie (GBR), 1:58.76; 7. Sarah Billings (AUS), 1:58.99; 8. Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM), 1:59.27; 9. Anna Wielgosz (POL), 2:00.78; 10. Laura Muir (GBR), 2:00.95; DNF – Lisanne de Witte (NED).

WOMEN’S MILE: 1. Gudaf Tsegay (ETH), 4:11.88; 2. Jessica Hull (AUS), 4:13.68; 3. Sarah Healy (IRL), 4:16.26; 4. Sinclaire Johnson (USA), 4:16.32; 5. Marta Zenoni (ITA), 4:17.16; 6. Agathe Guillemot (FRA), 4:19.08; 7. Revee Walcott-Nolan (GBR), 4:19.16; 8. Salomé Afonso (POR), 4:19.51; 9. Linden Hall (AUS), 4:19.58; 10. Birke Haylom (ETH), 4:19.74; 11. Gaia Sabbatini (ITA), 4:19.83; 12. Esther Guerrero (ESP), 4:20.12; 13. Weronika Lizakowska (POL), 4:20.19; 14. Erin Wallace (GBR), 4:20.44; 15. Abbey Caldwell (AUS), 4:20.74; 16. Katie Snowden (GBR), 4:24.71; DNF – Catriona Bisset (AUS).

WOMEN’S 5000M: 1. Medina Eisa (ETH), 14:30.57; 2. Fantaye Belayneh (ETH), 14:30.90; 3. Rose Davies (AUS), 14:31.45; 4. Fotyen Tesfay (ETH), 14:32.55; 5. Georgia Griffith (AUS), 14:32.82; 6. Hirut Mesesha (ETH), 14:33.42; 7. Nozomi Tanaka (JPN), 14:34.10; 8. Marta Alemayo (ETH), 14:34.46; 9. Margaret Akidor (KEN), 14:38.45; 10. Yenawa Nbret (ETH), 14:39.13; 11. Hannah Nuttall (GBR), 14:39.48; 12. Innes Fitzgerald (GBR), 14:39.56; 13. Chaltu Dida (ETH), 14:39.64; 14. Jana Van Lent (BEL), 14:42.93; 15. Diane van Es (NED), 14:43.80; 16. Megan Keith (GBR), 14:47.34; DNF – Alexandra Millard (GBR), Calli Hauger-Thackery (GBR).

WOMEN’S 400M HURDLES: 1. Femke Bol (NED), 52.10; 2. Jasmine Jones (USA), 53.18; 3. Andrenette Knight (JAM), 53.79; 4. Gianna Woodruff (PAN), 54.00; 5. Emma Zapletalová (SVK), 54.08; 6. Lina Nielsen (GBR), 55.04; 7. Daniela Ledecká (SVK), 55.83; 8. Janieve Russell (JAM), 1:00.55.

WOMEN’S HIGH JUMP: 1. Morgan Lake (GBR), 1.96m; 2. Eleanor Patterson (AUS), 1.93m; 3. Christina Honsel (GER), 1.93m; 4. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR), 1.93m; 5. Imke Onnen (GER), 1.89m; 6. Elena Kulichenko (CYP), 1.89m; 7. Lamara Distin (JAM), 1.85m; 7. Charity Hufnagel (USA), 1.85m.

WOMEN’S POLE VAULT: 1. Olivia McTaggart (NZL), 4.73m; 2. Katie Moon (USA), 4.73m; 3. Angelica Moser (SUI), 4.73m; 4. Emily Grove (USA), 4.73m; =5. Amálie Švábíková (CZE), 4.60m; =5. Molly Caudery (GBR), 4.60m; 7. Tina Šutej (SLO), 4.60m; 8. Marie-Julie Bonnin (FRA), 4.30m.

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP: 1. Malaika Mihambo (GER), 6.93m (-0.6); 2. Larissa Iapichino (ITA), 6.92m (-0.5); 3. Hilary Kpatcha (FRA), 6.86m (-0.4); 4. Claire Bryant (USA), 6.78m (+0.3); 5. Monae’ Nichols (USA), 6.74m (-0.1); 6. Annik Kälin (SUI), 6.72m (-0.6); 7. Jazmin Sawyers (GBR), 6.63m (-0.5); 8. Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR), 6.48m (-0.6).

WOMEN’S 4X100M: 1. Great Britain & NI, 41.69; 2. Jamaica, 42.50; 3. France, 43.54; 4. Ireland, 43.73; 5. Australia, 43.80; 6. Great Britain & NI B, 43.92.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts