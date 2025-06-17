Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Set for Prefontaine Classic 100m Showdown

Three of the fastest women in the world are set to line up in a highly anticipated women’s 100m clash at the Prefontaine Classic, the Eugene stop of the Wanda Diamond League, scheduled for Saturday, 5 July.

Julien Alfred, fresh off a 10.75 Meeting Record victory at the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, confirmed her participation in the Eugene field. The Saint Lucian Olympic champion has carried consistent form into the season and is expected to be a major contender in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

She will face Sha’Carri Richardson, who enters the meet as the fastest woman in the field based on personal bests. Richardson ran 10.65 two years ago, though her only 100m race of the year so far was over a month ago, where she clocked 11.47.

Also confirmed is Grand Slam Track’s Racer of the Year, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The American sprinter holds the world lead this season at 10.73 and has been one of the most active elite sprinters on the 2025 circuit.

The race in Eugene is expected to be one of the key sprint showdowns of the year, offering a clear preview of potential podium battles ahead of Tokyo 2025. All three athletes have produced sub-10.85 performances in recent seasons, setting the stage for a fast and competitive final.

The Prefontaine Classic will be the sixth Diamond League meeting of the season and will serve as an important mid-season test for many of the world’s top athletes.

