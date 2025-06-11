How to Watch the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships Live

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held from June 11–14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Live Streaming and TV Coverage:

Fans can stream the full championships live on ESPN+, while television coverage will be available on ESPN.

Broadcast Schedule

From the first team selection to the crowning of a national champion, tune in for every minute of action. Broadcast coverage details will be updated as competition progresses, so check back for updates.

2025 ncaa DI Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field championships – Hayward Field – Eugene, OR Date Time (PT/ET) Network Wednesday, June 11 – Men’s Day 1 4:00/7:00 p.m. ESPN Thursday, June 12 – Women’s Day 1 4:00/7:00 p.m. ESPN Friday, June 13 – Men’s Day 2 5:00/8:00 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, June 14 – Women’s Day 2 6:00/9:00 p.m. ESPN2

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11 Time (PT/ET) Event Division Network 12:00/3:00 p.m. Decathlon 100 Meters Men’s ESPN+ 12:40/3:40 p.m. Decathlon Long Jump Men’s ESPN+ 1:30/4:30 p.m. Hammer Men’s ESPN+ 1:55/4:55 p.m. Decathlon Shot Put Men’s ESPN+ 3:10/6:10 p.m. Decathlon High Jump Men’s ESPN+ 4:35/7:35 p.m. Pole Vault Men’s ESPN+ 5:15/8:15 p.m. Javelin Men’s ESPN+ 5:40/8:40 p.m. Long Jump Men’s ESPN+ 6:10/9:10 p.m. Shot Put Men’s ESPN+ 6:43/9:43 p.m. Decathlon 400 Meters Men’s ESPN+

THURSDAY, JUNE 12 Time (PT/ET) Event Division Broadcast 9:45 a.m./12:45 p.m. Decathlon 110 Hurdles Men’s ESPN+ 10:35 a.m./1:35 p.m. Decathlon Discus Men’s ESPN+ 11:45 a.m./2:45 p.m. Decathlon Pole Vault Men’s ESPN+ 1:30/4:30 p.m. Hammer Women’s ESPN+ 2:15/5:15 p.m. Decathlon Javelin Men’s ESPN+ 4:35/7:35 p.m. Pole Vault Women’s ESPN+ 5:15/8:15 p.m. Javelin Women’s ESPN+ 5:40/8:40 p.m. Long Jump Women’s ESPN+ 6:10/9:10 p.m. Shot Put Women’s ESPN+ 6:43/9:43 p.m. Decathlon 1500 Meters Men’s ESPN+

friday, jUNE 13 Time (PT/ET) Event Division Broadcast 11:45 a.m./2:45 p.m. Heptathlon 100 Hurdles Women’s ESPN+ 12:45/3:45 p.m. Heptathlon High Jump Women’s ESPN+ 2:15/5:15 p.m. Discus Men’s ESPN+ 2:45/5:45 p.m. Heptathlon Shot Put Women’s ESPN+ 3:43/6:43 p.m. Heptathlon 200 Meters Women’s ESPN+ 4:30/7:30 p.m. High Jump Men’s ESPN+ 5:10/8:10 p.m. Triple Jump Men’s ESPN+ 6:30/9:30 p.m. Trophy Presentation Men’s ESPN+