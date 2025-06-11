Articles

How to Watch the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships Live

Vijay
By Vijay
How to Watch the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships Live
How to Watch the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships Live

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held from June 11–14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Live Streaming and TV Coverage:
Fans can stream the full championships live on ESPN+, while television coverage will be available on ESPN.

Broadcast Schedule

From the first team selection to the crowning of a national champion, tune in for every minute of action. Broadcast coverage details will be updated as competition progresses, so check back for updates.

2025 ncaa DI Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field championships – Hayward Field – Eugene, OR
DateTime (PT/ET)Network
Wednesday, June 11 – Men’s Day 14:00/7:00 p.m.ESPN
Thursday, June 12 – Women’s Day 14:00/7:00 p.m.ESPN
Friday, June 13 – Men’s Day 25:00/8:00 p.m.ESPN2
Saturday, June 14 – Women’s Day 26:00/9:00 p.m.ESPN2
 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11  
Time (PT/ET)EventDivisionNetwork
12:00/3:00 p.m.Decathlon 100 MetersMen’sESPN+
12:40/3:40 p.m.Decathlon Long JumpMen’sESPN+
1:30/4:30 p.m.HammerMen’sESPN+
1:55/4:55 p.m.Decathlon Shot PutMen’sESPN+
3:10/6:10 p.m.Decathlon High JumpMen’sESPN+
4:35/7:35 p.m.Pole VaultMen’sESPN+
5:15/8:15 p.m.JavelinMen’sESPN+
5:40/8:40 p.m.Long JumpMen’sESPN+
6:10/9:10 p.m.Shot PutMen’sESPN+
6:43/9:43 p.m.Decathlon 400 MetersMen’sESPN+
THURSDAY, JUNE 12  
Time (PT/ET)EventDivisionBroadcast
9:45 a.m./12:45 p.m.Decathlon 110 HurdlesMen’sESPN+
10:35 a.m./1:35 p.m.Decathlon DiscusMen’sESPN+
11:45 a.m./2:45 p.m.Decathlon Pole VaultMen’sESPN+
1:30/4:30 p.m.HammerWomen’sESPN+
2:15/5:15 p.m.Decathlon JavelinMen’sESPN+
4:35/7:35 p.m.Pole VaultWomen’sESPN+
5:15/8:15 p.m.JavelinWomen’sESPN+
5:40/8:40 p.m.Long JumpWomen’sESPN+
6:10/9:10 p.m.Shot PutWomen’sESPN+
6:43/9:43 p.m.Decathlon 1500 MetersMen’sESPN+
 friday, jUNE 13  
Time (PT/ET)EventDivisionBroadcast
11:45 a.m./2:45 p.m.Heptathlon 100 HurdlesWomen’sESPN+
12:45/3:45 p.m.Heptathlon High JumpWomen’sESPN+
2:15/5:15 p.m.DiscusMen’sESPN+
2:45/5:45 p.m.Heptathlon Shot PutWomen’sESPN+
3:43/6:43 p.m.Heptathlon 200 MetersWomen’sESPN+
4:30/7:30 p.m.High JumpMen’sESPN+
5:10/8:10 p.m.Triple JumpMen’sESPN+
6:30/9:30 p.m.Trophy PresentationMen’sESPN+
SATURDAY, JUNE 14  
Time (PT/ET)EventDivisionBroadcast
12:30/3:30 P.M.DiscusWomen’sESPN+
3:30/6:30 p.m.Heptathlon Long JumpWomen’sESPN+
4:45/7:45 p.m. Heptathlon JavelinWomen’sESPN+
5:30/8:30 p.m. High JumpWomen’sESPN+
6:10/9:10 p.m.Triple JumpWomen’sESPN+
7:43/10:43 p.m.Heptathlon – 800 MetersWomen’sESPN+
8:43/11:30 p.m.Trophy PresentationWomen’sESPN+

