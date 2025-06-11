How to Watch the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships Live
The 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held from June 11–14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Live Streaming and TV Coverage: Fans can stream the full championships live on ESPN+, while television coverage will be available on ESPN.
Broadcast Schedule
From the first team selection to the crowning of a national champion, tune in for every minute of action. Broadcast coverage details will be updated as competition progresses, so check back for updates.
