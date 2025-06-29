Favour Ofili, Ibrahim Fuseini Shine at Windy ATX Sprint Classic

GEORGETOWN, USA (June 28) — Several fast performances highlighted the ATX Sprint Classic despite heavy tailwinds, with Nigeria-born Favour Ofili and Ghana’s Ibrahim Fuseini among the standout athletes at the meet.

Ofili, who recently announced her transfer of allegiance to Türkiye, posted a wind-assisted 10.78 seconds (3.1 m/s) to win the women’s 100 meters. Earlier in the heats, she clocked a legal personal best of 10.87 seconds (1.9 m/s), confirming her strong form ahead of the summer championships.

Gabby Thomas followed with 10.95w in the final, while her legal time from the earlier round was not disclosed. In the men’s sprints, Fuseini recorded a 9.85w (2.4 m/s) to edge David Foster, who crossed the line in 9.95w.

The fastest legal men’s 100m time of the day came from Terrence Jones, who ran 10.08 (1.6 m/s) in the heats. Another preliminary race saw Lawrence Johnson post 10.00w (2.7 m/s). NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the track and placed fourth in that same heat with 10.10w, finishing just ahead of Josephus Lyles (10.25w).

Fuseini returned later in the day to secure the sprint double, winning the men’s 200m in 20.15w (3.2 m/s). Jadyn Mays led the women’s 200m performances with a wind-aided 22.52 (2.9 m/s).

In the 400 meters, Bailey Lear recorded a personal best of 50.50 to take the women’s race, while Bryce Deadmon claimed the men’s title with a solid 44.67.

The women’s 100m hurdles also produced a quick mark, as Christina Clemons clocked 12.49w (3.0 m/s).

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts