Christiana Williams Wins 100m at Halina Konopacka Classic in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland — Christiana Williams led the sprint field at the Halina Konopacka Classic (WACT Bronze), clocking 11.23 seconds (+2.7 m/s) to win the women’s 100m. The Jamaican, Rio 2016 Olympic Games finalist, edged Brazil’s Gabriela Mourao and the USA’s Gabriele Cunningham, who both finished in 11.40.

Polish sprinters Magdalena Niemczyk and Magdalena Stefanowicz were next in line, each stopping the clock at 11.44. Austria’s Magdalena Lindner followed with 11.45, while Aleksandra Piotrowska (11.53) and Marlena Granaszewska (11.76) completed the top eight.

In the field, Valarie Allman claimed a clear victory in the women’s discus. The American threw 68.87m to finish ahead of Cuba’s Yaime Perez (64.71m) and Lithuania’s Ieva Gumbs (61.86m).

World indoor champion Claire Bryant of the United States won the women’s long jump with 6.91m (+0.8). She held off Serbia’s Milica Gardasevic, who jumped a wind-aided 6.81m (+2.5), and Poland’s Nikola Horowska, who registered a personal best of 6.65m (+1.7).

In the women’s 400m, Paris Peoples of the United States edged out Poland’s Justyna Święty-Ersetic, 51.65 to 51.73. Gianna Woodruff of Panama took the 400m hurdles in 54.91.

Ukraine’s Yuliya Levchenko won the women’s high jump with a clearance of 1.92m. Poland recorded two wins on the track through Sofia Ennaoui in the 1500m (4:07.08) and Alicja Sielska in the 100m hurdles (12.87, -0.6).

