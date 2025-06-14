Briana Williams Runs Season Bests at Sherman Oaks Last Chance Meet

SHERMAN OAKS, California — Jamaica’s Briana Williams produced her fastest times of the season in both the 100m and 200m at the Last Chance Meet on Friday (13 June), as she continued her preparations for Jamaica’s Trials.

Williams opened with 11.04 seconds (+0.3) in the 100m before returning to clock 22.69 (+1.4) in the 200m. The performances marked her best of the year in both events and signal improved form ahead of the Tokyo 2025 World Championships Trials.

The meet also featured strong performances across several sprint events. In the 400m hurdles, Reyte Rash won with a personal best of 49.45. Shemar Palmer clocked 20.51 (+0.9) to take the men’s 200m title.

Tyreek Hill wins 100m and called out Noal Lyles

In the 100m final, Asani Hampton ran 10.20 (+0.6) to finish first. Earlier in the heats, NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill recorded a personal best of 10.15 (+1.2), competing in one of his few track appearances this season.

