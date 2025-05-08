Warholm, Benjamin, Dos Santos Set for Historic 300m Hurdles Clash at Oslo Diamond League

Three of the greatest 400m hurdlers in history—Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, and Alison dos Santos—are set to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated rematch at the Bislett Games – Oslo Diamond League on June 12. The trio, who own the three fastest times ever recorded in the 400m hurdles, will line up for the first official running of the 300m hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League event.

Warholm, the reigning world champion and world record holder with a blistering 45.94, enters the race in exceptional form. The Norwegian star clocked a world-leading 47.28 at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai Keqiao on May 3, signaling his dominance early in the season. Warholm expressed his excitement for the new distance, which he believes could open up new opportunities in the sport.

“I believe the introduction of the 300-meter hurdles can help bring in new athletes now that the long hurdles expand from one to two events,” Warholm said. “I’m very pleased that the 300-meter hurdles are now recognized as an official discipline.”

Joining him on the track will be Rai Benjamin, the reigning Olympic champion and the second-fastest man in history with a personal best of 46.17. Benjamin is thrilled about the new distance and the historic meets awaiting him.

“It will be an amazing weekend with the 300m hurdles in Oslo on Thursday and then the 400m hurdles in Stockholm on Sunday,” Benjamin said. “And with the three fastest in history. This also being my first time racing in these two historic meets makes it even more exciting. What else can you ask for?”

Alison dos Santos, the 2022 World Champion and third-fastest all-time with a personal best of 46.29, completes the formidable trio. Known for his powerful finishes and technical prowess, the Brazilian is aiming to make his mark at the new distance. Between Warholm, Benjamin, and Dos Santos, they account for the 18 fastest races ever recorded in the 400m hurdles—a statistic that underscores their dominance in the event.

New Distance, New Champion?

The introduction of the 300m hurdles at the Diamond League marks a historic expansion for the event. Traditionally contested over 400m, the shorter distance is expected to be a fast and furious display of speed and technical hurdling. Oslo will serve as the first stage to crown an official 300m hurdles king, setting the tone for what could become a staple in the sport.

The Bislett Games, a cornerstone of the Wanda Diamond League, promises an electric atmosphere with Norwegian fans eager to witness Warholm battle his American and Brazilian rivals on home soil. With the three greatest long hurdlers in history squaring off, Thursday’s event is primed to be an unmissable showdown.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts