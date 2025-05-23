Revised Start Time, Prize Money Announced for JAAA World Championships Prep Meet #1

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has issued key updates for the upcoming World Championships Preparation Meet #1 on May 24, including schedule changes, prize incentives, and athlete withdrawal procedures.

The men’s 100m preliminary rounds will now begin at 2:00 p.m., following a revised schedule aimed at utilizing a favorable wind direction. The top eight athletes from the preliminaries will advance to Final A based on time. The next 16 best performers will move on to Finals B and C, respectively.

JAAA has also confirmed that cash prizes of J$50,000 will be awarded to winners in selected events. These include:

Men’s 100m

Women’s 100m

Men’s 110m hurdles

Women’s 400m

Men’s discus

Women’s shot put

To claim the prize, athletes must meet minimum performance standards, which are listed in an attached document provided by JAAA.

Coaches and athletes are reminded that any athlete who has registered but is no longer planning to compete must be officially withdrawn by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23. Withdrawals should be submitted via email to fortistiming@yahoo.com and coachriley@techniquelab.com to help reduce empty lanes and avoid unnecessary heats.

The performance list and full order of events can be found at:

https://live.fortistiming.co/meets/53982/

The Prep Meet #1 serves as an early-season benchmark for athletes targeting the upcoming World Athletics Championships, providing competitive opportunities across key sprint, hurdle, and field events.

