Rajindra Campbell Wins Shot Put at Halplus Throwing Days in Germany

HALLE, Germany – Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell opened his outdoor campaign with a win in the men’s shot put on Friday’s (23 May) first day of the 50th Halplus Throwing Days, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event held in Halle.

Campbell produced a best mark of 21.40 metres to lead a competitive field, finishing ahead of Norway’s Marcus Thomsen (20.87m), Great Britain’s Scott Lincoln (20.85m), and American Joe Kovacs (20.79m).

The result adds to Campbell’s growing profile on the international circuit. He set the Jamaican national record of 22.22m in 2023 and has remained a consistent figure in top-level throwing meets.

In the women’s competition, Chase Jackson of the United States secured the win with a throw of 20.34 metres. Sweden’s Fanny Roos placed second at 18.97m, while Germany’s Katharina Maisch was third with 18.64m.

The Halplus Throwing Days event continues to serve as one of the key early-season stops for field event athletes, particularly throwers, as they build toward peak form ahead of major summer competitions.

