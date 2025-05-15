Grand Slam Track Offers $50,000 Prize for Philadelphia Slam 3000m Winners

Grand Slam Track has raised the stakes for its upcoming Philadelphia Slam by introducing a $50,000 prize for the winners of the men’s and women’s 3000m races. The change marks a shift from the traditional multi-event format to a single high-stakes showdown.

The restructuring of the Men’s and Women’s Long Distance Race Groups is designed to heighten competition and deliver more dramatic finishes. With $50,000 on the line in each 3000m race, athletes will have added incentive to push for glory at Franklin Field.

“We’ve said all along we want to listen to our fans, athletes, and coaches, and having heard feedback from various key stakeholders, we’ve made the decision to elevate the stakes in Philadelphia,” said Grand Slam Track Commissioner Michael Johnson.

“We want to be the most flexible, adaptive, and fan-first league in sports, and we believe making these changes will improve the Grand Slam Track experience for all.”

Grand Slam Track New Challengers Join the Action

Grand Slam Track™ also announced five new Challengers for the Philadelphia Slam:

Hobbs Kessler (Men’s Short Distance), USA – 2024 World Indoor Championships Bronze Medalist, 1500m

Josh Hoey (Men’s Short Distance), USA – 2025 World Indoor Championships Gold Medalist, 800m

Georgia Hunter Bell (Women’s Short Distance), GBR – 2024 Olympic Bronze Medalist, 1500m; 2024 European Championships Silver Medalist, 1500m

Nia Akins (Women’s Short Distance), USA – 2024 US Olympic Trials Champion, 800m

Isabella Whittaker (Women’s Long Sprints), USA – Indoor American Record Holder, 400m; 2025 Miami Slam 3rd Place, Women’s Long Sprints

Grand Slam Track Epic Rematch and High-Profile Debuts

The Philadelphia Slam will also feature a highly anticipated rematch in the Women’s Short Sprints Race Group, as Gabby Thomas faces off against two-time Slam Champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Their clash at the Miami Slam brought fireworks, and expectations are high for another explosive showdown.

Adding to the excitement, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will make her professional debut in the Women’s Short Hurdles Race Group, running the 100m hurdles for the first time. The race will also bring together three Slam Champions—Ackera Nugent, Danielle Williams, and McLaughlin-Levrone—in a historic face-off with a $100,000 prize at stake.

Star-Studded Lineup Set for Philadelphia Slam

The new Challengers join an already stacked roster of world-class athletes, including:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Gabby Thomas

Kenny Bednarek

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Grant Fisher

Sasha Zhoya

Marileidy Paulino

Salwa Eid Naser

Alison dos Santos

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Nikki Hiltz

Masai Russell

Alexis Holmes

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

Josh Kerr

Oblique Seville

Ackera Nugent

Roshawn Clarke

Rushell Clayton

Nickisha Price

Cyréna Samba-Mayela

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Jereem Richards

Ronald Kwemoi

Agnes Ngetich

Muzala Samukonga

Jess Hull

Marco Arop

