Grand Slam Track Miami Shines with Record Performances and Emotional Moments

The second leg of the Grand Slam Track series in Miami delivered a weekend of packed stadiums, record-breaking performances, and life-changing victories. Two out of the three competition days sold out as 12 new Slam Champions were crowned, each pocketing $100,000 for their efforts.

Eight Nations, 12 Champions

The international flavor of the event was evident as athletes from eight different nations took home Slam titles. The United States led the way with five champions, including Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Grant Fisher, Kenny Bednarek, Alison dos Santos, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone—all of whom repeated as Slam Champions. Bednarek, dos Santos, and McLaughlin-Levrone have remained undefeated across four races in the 2025 Grand Slam Track season.

Other nations represented on the winners’ podium included Kenya, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, and Great Britain.

Record-Breaking Performances

Miami’s track proved to be lightning-fast, with three national records equaled or shattered. Masai Russell opened the weekend with a stunning 12.17 in the 100m hurdles, setting a new American Record. Alexander Ogando followed up with a Dominican national record-equalling 19.86 in the 200m, and Marileidy Paulino delivered a Dominican Record of 22.30 in the women’s 200m.

Across the three days, 37 personal bests were set, along with five 2025 world-leading marks, cementing Miami’s status as a premier venue for speed and performance.

An Emotional Reunion and Hard-Earned Victory

One of the most heartfelt moments came when Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was surprised by her cousin, Stephan Washington Jr., who flew in from South Korea to watch her compete for the first time. Washington, currently serving his second tour of duty in the U.S. Army, embraced his cousin after her race in an emotional reunion that brought tears to the stands.

For Jacory Patterson, his world-leading 43.98 in the 400m was more than just a race—it was a lifeline. Patterson, who juggles elite training with a full-time job as a UPS delivery driver, earned $50,000 for his performance. “This helps a lot. Big shoutout to Grand Slam. Big shoutout to Michael Johnson, putting all this together. Track and field has never seen anything like this. I hope this continues way, way, way down the line,” Patterson said in the mixed zone.

He detailed his grueling schedule to reporters, describing long days that start at 8:30 a.m. with training, lifting, and recovery, followed by work shifts that last until 4:00 a.m. “I go home, sleep for about three hours, wake up and back at it again,” Patterson added. Fellow athletes celebrated his achievement, with Slam Champion Jereem Richards pointing to Patterson and telling reporters, “Forget about me, this man ran 43.”

Birthday Win for Ackera Nugent

Ackera Nugent capped off her week with more than just a victory in the Women’s Short Hurdles—she pocketed $100,000 as a belated birthday gift, having turned 23 just days earlier. Nugent’s celebration added to the electric atmosphere in Miami as Grand Slam Track continues to redefine track and field’s competitive landscape.

With two Slams now in the books, all eyes turn to the next leg in Philadelphia, where even more records are expected to fall.

