Faith Kipyegon Eyes 7th Prefontaine Classic Title in 1500m Showdown

EUGENE, Ore.,– Faith Kipyegon, the reigning queen of middle-distance running and holder of two world records, is set to chase her seventh 1500m title at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5 at Hayward Field, University of Oregon.

Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, shattered the world record in the 1500m last summer at the Paris Wanda Diamond League, clocking an astonishing 3:49.04. The Kenyan star also owns the mile world record, a mark she set in 2023 at the Monaco Wanda Diamond League with a time of 4:07.64.

Her dominance extends well beyond the 1500m. Kipyegon holds national records for Kenya in the 1000m (2:29.15), 5000m (14:05.20), and the 4x1500m relay (16:33.58), solidifying her status as one of the most versatile middle-distance runners of all time.

A Decade of Dominance at Prefontaine Classic

For the past decade, Kipyegon has been the undisputed force in women’s middle-distance racing. Her trophy case includes three consecutive Olympic golds in the 1500m (2016, 2021, 2024) and a silver medal in the 5000m from last summer’s Paris Games.

Kipyegon is also a three-time world champion in the 1500m (2017, 2022, 2023) and claimed the world title in the 5000m in 2023. Her list of accolades includes two World Championships silver medals in the 1500m (2015, 2019) and an impressive six Diamond League Trophies.

The Prefontaine Classic marks her return to the American stage, just nine days after her announced attempt to break the four-minute barrier in the mile, as revealed by Nike last week.

Olympic Podium Rematch at Prefontaine Classic

Kipyegon will not be alone in her quest for another title at Hayward Field. Joining her on the track will be her rivals from the Paris Olympic Games podium—Jessica Hull of Australia and Georgia Bell of Great Britain.

Hull, a former Oregon Duck and familiar face at Hayward, holds the world record in the 2000m and secured silver behind Kipyegon in Paris. Bell, who took bronze in the 1500m in Paris, recently added to her medal tally with a third-place finish at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The trio is expected to reignite their rivalry on American soil, with Kipyegon aiming to extend her legacy and Hull and Bell seeking to close the gap.

