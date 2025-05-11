Featured

Fraser-Pryce to make 2025 Diamond League debut in Doha

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis

Jamaica’s multiple world and Olympic champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, will open her 2025 Wanda Diamond League campaign in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, 16 May. The five-time Diamond League champion will compete in the women’s 100m, where she will be chasing her third win at the Qatar Sports Club, having won in 2014 and 2021.

“Doha holds a special place in my heart, and I’m truly excited to return for this year’s Diamond League,” said Fraser-Pryce, who ran a wind-assisted 10.94s (+3.1m/s) in her season-opener in Kingston, Jamaica, at the Velocity Fest #17 meeting on 19 April.

“From the start of my career, I’ve understood the power of the platform that track and field provides. I’ve been blessed to compete at the highest level for many years, and with that comes a responsibility to lead, inspire, and uplift the next generation, especially young girls who dream of becoming athletes, mothers, and business leaders. That legacy continues to drive me.

“My focus remains sharp, and I approach this season with the same levels of discipline, passion, and determination that have defined my career. Every race is an opportunity, and I’m committed to making each one count.”

Fraser-Pryce will get good competition from compatriots Natasha Morrison and the Clayton twins – Tina and Tia.

