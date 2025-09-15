Kambundji spring surprise to claim hurdles crown

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s two-time world champion Danielle Williams was unable to retain her title as she was well beaten in the women’s 100m hurdles final. Williams got out evenly with the field at the first hurdle, but could only watch as Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, drawn on her inside, began to accelerate from the field. It was a commanding display from the Swiss star, who surprised the field and herself, crossing the finish line in a stunning 12.24 seconds (-0.1 m/s), a new national record.

World record-holder, Tobi Amusan, from Nigeria, finished fast to clinch second in 12.29 seconds ahead of USA’s Grace Stark, who clocked 12.34 seconds.

Olympic champion Masai Russell finished fourth in 12.44. World Indoor champion Devynne Charlton was 6th in 12.49 seconds, with Williams further back in 7th position in 12.53 seconds. There was disappointment for Jamaica’s World Indoor bronze medallist and Diamond League champion, Ackera Nugent, who crashed out in the semi-finals after looking flawless in the heats, where she cruised to 12.54 seconds.

Earlier, Amoi Brown finished sixth in her semi-final in 12.93 seconds. The fourth Jamaican at these championships, Megan Tapper, the national champion, withdrew on the eve of the championship with a strained hamstring.