ArticlesFeatured

Kambundji spring surprise to claim hurdles crown

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis
Clemson Invitational -- Danielle Williams takes bronze in 100m hurdles Doha 2019
DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 06: Danielle Williams of Jamaica competes in the Women's 100 metres hurdles semi finals during day ten of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s two-time world champion Danielle Williams was unable to retain her title as she was well beaten in the women’s 100m hurdles final. Williams got out evenly with the field at the first hurdle, but could only watch as Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, drawn on her inside, began to accelerate from the field. It was a commanding display from the Swiss star, who surprised the field and herself, crossing the finish line in a stunning 12.24 seconds (-0.1 m/s), a new national record.

World record-holder, Tobi Amusan, from Nigeria, finished fast to clinch second in 12.29 seconds ahead of USA’s Grace Stark, who clocked 12.34 seconds.

Olympic champion Masai Russell finished fourth in 12.44. World Indoor champion Devynne Charlton was 6th in 12.49 seconds, with Williams further back in 7th position in 12.53 seconds.  There was disappointment for Jamaica’s World Indoor bronze medallist and Diamond League champion, Ackera Nugent, who crashed out in the semi-finals after looking flawless in the heats, where she cruised to 12.54 seconds.   

More Read

Noah Lyles again stamped his claim on the men's 200m with another impressive display at Friday's (5 July) Lausanne Diamond League meeting.
Lyles to run 200m in Europe, Schippers explains false start
Edwin Allen’s Kevona Davis splits 10.4 at Penn Relays
Dafne Schippers
Dafne Schippers Hangs Up Her Spikes: A Look Back at a Stellar Career

Earlier, Amoi Brown finished sixth in her semi-final in 12.93 seconds. The fourth Jamaican at these championships, Megan Tapper, the national champion, withdrew on the eve of the championship with a strained hamstring. 

You Might Also Like

Asafa Powell runs first 100m race of 2020

Forte breaks 20secs in Brussels

The Pocket Rocket needs her booster fuel to compete!

Empress Power In Sprinting

A family affair for Rachel & Jared Tallent at IAAF World Championships

Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *