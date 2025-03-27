Long jump Olympic medallists set for Paris rematch at Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. – Tara Davis-Woodhall, Malaika Mihambo and Jasmine Moore – the Olympic podium trio from Paris – will reconvene for another showdown, this time at Hayward Field, in Saturday’s women’s long jump competition at the Prefontaine Classic.

With the 7-metre barrier once again the target, and world rankings on the line, the three medalists will meet in one of the marquee events of the 2025 edition of the Eugene meeting.

Davis Woodhall returns to Prefontaine Classic

Davis-Woodhall, the reigning Olympic and world indoor champion, returns to the Pre Classic for the first time since 2022. Undefeated throughout the 2024 season, the American soared 7.10 metres to win Olympic gold last summer in Paris – a mark just shy of her indoor PB of 7.18m. The 25-year-old also claimed silver at the 2023 World Championships and is widely viewed as the event’s show-woman.

Mihambo, who secured silver behind Davis-Woodhall in Paris, will be making her Prefontaine debut. The German’s credentials remain unmatched, with world titles in 2019 and 2022 to go along with her Olympic gold from Tokyo. She was also the Wanda Diamond League Final champion in 2019. Her last appearance in Eugene saw her leap 7.12m to win the 2022 world title.

Moore, who secured bronze in Paris, made Olympic history as the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump. Her 6.96m effort at Stade de France landed her on the podium, narrowly behind Mihambo’s 6.98m. She will return to familiar territory in Eugene, where she set her outdoor best of 6.98m during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Prefontaine Classic will mark the first time since …

The Pre Classic will mark the first time since the Olympics that the trio face off, with the stakes extending beyond bragging rights. The women’s long jump was last contested at this meet in 2023, when Ivana Vuleta of Serbia took the Diamond League title with a jump of 6.85m.

“It’s always a blessing to compete against the best,” Davis-Woodhall said. “And to do it on home soil? Even better.”

Mihambo echoed the sentiment: “Every jump is a challenge and an opportunity. I’m excited to return to Hayward Field.”

Moore added, “Eugene brings out the best in me. The energy, the history – it’s all there.”

With three Olympic medallists set to square off, and each with something to prove, Saturday’s competition may offer more than a rematch – it could set the tone for the season ahead.

