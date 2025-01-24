Duplantis and Holloway Set to Shine at Wanda Diamond League Opener in Xiamen

XIAMEN, China – The Wanda Diamond League is set to begin its 2025 season on April 26 in Xiamen, China, with a star-studded lineup featuring Swedish pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis and American 110m hurdles Olympic champion Grant Holloway.

Duplantis Returns to the Scene of a Historic Leap

Mondo Duplantis will revisit the venue where he launched one of his most remarkable achievements. At last year’s Diamond League opener in Xiamen, Duplantis soared to a world record of 6.24 meters, the earliest such feat ever achieved in the series. He continued his dominance throughout 2024, adding two more world records, including a sensational 6.26-meter performance in Silesia.

“Xiamen holds a special place for me,” Duplantis said. “It’s where last season started on such a high note, and I’m looking forward to competing there again.”

Aiming for his fifth consecutive Diamond League title, Duplantis begins his journey with sights set not just on defending his crown, but also on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Holloway Targets Xiamen Redemption

Fresh off his first Olympic gold in Paris last year, Grant Holloway enters the season opener eager to make his mark. The 110m hurdles ace dominated the 2024 Diamond League circuit with wins in Eugene, Monaco, Silesia, and Zurich. However, Xiamen remains a point of unfinished business for Holloway, who finished third during his only appearance at the venue in 2023.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Xiamen,” Holloway said. “This year, I’m ready to show what I’m truly capable of.”

Holloway, who last won the Diamond League title in 2022, is determined to reclaim the crown and continue building momentum for another stellar season.

A Global Lineup of Stars

The opener also features an array of global talents, including Botswana’s 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and Ukraine’s high jump world record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh. This diverse mix underscores the Diamond League’s status as the premier stage for track and field’s elite.

The Wanda Diamond League, a series of 15 prestigious one-day meetings, is the only competition that consistently unites the world’s best athletes across all disciplines. Athletes will compete for points at 14 events leading up to the two-day final in Zurich on August 27-28.

With the Tokyo World Championships looming in September, Xiamen offers a crucial early-season test for competitors eager to sharpen their form and claim early bragging rights.

