Richardson Outpaces Alfred, Tebogo Takes 200m at Zurich Diamond League

ZURICH (SUI, Aug 5): A sold-out Letzigrund Stadium witnessed excellent competitions despite cold and rainy weather at the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League.

Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet highlighted the night with a world-leading and meeting record of 14:09.52 in the 5000m. Letsile Tebogo won a fast 200m race in 19.55. In several Olympic rematches, Olympic champions were defeated.

In the most anticipated race, the men’s 1500m, Nuguse outperformed Ingebrigtsen and Hocker. Sha’Carri Richardson edged Julien Alfred, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100m hurdles. The Wanda Diamond League Final will take place in Brussels on 13 and 14 September.

Zürich Women’s Short Reviews

100m: Richardson edged Alfred with 10.84 (0.1) to 10.88, Asher-Smith third in 10.89.

400m (non-DL): Jæger won in 50.49 over Gogl-Walli, who improved the 47-year-old Austrian record (50.62 by Karoline Käfer) to 50.60. Polish European U18 champion Kuś finished third (52.10).

800m: Moraa won clearly in 1:57.08 over G. Bell (1:57.94).

5000m: Chebet took the lead before 3km (8:25.72) and won solo in a world-leading 14:09.52, also a meeting record and the seventh-best time ever. Taye finished second (14:28.76).

100m hurdles: Camacho-Quinn won this Olympic rematch in 12.36 (0.8) ahead of Samba-Mayela (12.40) and Russell (12.47).

400m hurdles: Salmon, with a personal best of 52.97, surprisingly defeated Cockrell (53.17).

High jump: Mahuchikh secured her fifth consecutive Diamond League win with a jump of 1.96m (on her last attempt, saved from 1.93m), ahead of Olyslagers (1.93m) and Gerashchenko (1.93m).

4x100m (non-DL): Switzerland won in 42.55 over the Netherlands (43.46).

Zürich Men’s Short Reviews

200m: Tebogo surged in the final meters, winning in 19.55 (0.4) over Bednarek (19.57 PB). Knighton finished third (19.79), and Kerley fourth (19.81).

400m (non-DL): A home win for Spitz in 45.30 over Haydock-Wilson (45.41).

1500m: In a perfect Olympic rematch, Nuguse was the only one able to match Ingebrigtsen’s acceleration in the last lap. Nuguse took the lead in the home straight and won in 3:29.21 ahead of Ingebrigtsen (3:29.52), Hocker (3:30.46), Laros (3:31.23), and Kerr (3:31.46).

3000m (non-DL): Krop and Kemboi finished 1-2 in 7:34.80 and 7:35.46, respectively, ahead of Kimeli (7:41.30 PB).

110m hurdles: Holloway won in 12.99 (-0.3) over Zhoya (13.10 PB).

400m hurdles: Clarke took his first Diamond League win in 47.49 over Samba (47.58). Dos Santos retired after the first half, and Warholm withdrew late, feeling a hamstring issue after Thursday’s 100m.

Pole vault (non-DL): In poor conditions, Duplantis won on countback over Kendricks, both clearing 5.82m.

Long jump: Pinnock leaped 8.18m (-0.9) in the second round to win over Tentoglou with 8.02m (-1.2).

Shot put: Crouser threw 22.66m, with all six attempts better than second-placed Fabbri (21.86m).

Javelin throw: Peters won with 85.72m, ahead of Weber (85.33m) and Dean (82.69m).

