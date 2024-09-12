Alfred vs Richardson: Olympic 100m Rematch at Brussels Diamond League

BRUSSELS (BEL): The Allianz Memorial Van Damme will host the Wanda Diamond League Finals on Friday and Saturday, marking the event’s return to the King Baudouin Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Over 70,000 fans are expected across both days, with the presence of 18 individual Olympic champions and the special appearance of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone making the event even more exciting. As usual, Brussels will feature a blend of sport and entertainment, including performances by Daan on Friday and Henri PFR on Saturday.

A laser show, the Youth Memorial, and the presentation of Belgian Olympians from Paris will add to the spectacle. Additionally, a farewell ceremony for Kevin and Jonathan Borlée will take place on Saturday. Winners of the Diamond League will receive $30,000 and the prestigious Diamond Trophy, but this year, no Wild Cards will be issued. For Tokyo 2025, Wild Cards will return for the 2025 Diamond League winners.

Brussels Diamond League Women’s Short previews

100m: Olympic rematch No. 2 will see Alfred taking on Richardson, with European champion Asher-Smith and Clayton also in contention.

200m: Brown is the only Paris medallist in the field, and while Battle has had a strong Diamond League season, Richardson is eager for a win.

200m (non-DL): McLaughlin-Levrone targets a personal best of 22.07.

400m: Can anyone challenge Olympic champion Paulino, undefeated since Silesia 2023? Naser seems to be her main rival.

400m (non-DL): McLaughlin-Levrone aims for a personal best of 48.74 in her first European meet since Paris last June.

800m: Paris medallist Moraa faces off against the British duo of Bell and Reekie, with Goule-Toppin also in the mix.

1500m: Kipyegon, undefeated since 2021, is challenged by Olympic medallists Hull, Bell, and a trio of Ethiopians including Hailu and Welteji.

5000m: Paris champion Chebet looks like the favourite, with Ethiopians Tesfay, Taye, and Gebreslama behind her.

3000m steeplechase: The full Olympic podium is back, with Yavi looking to attack the world record, but Chemutai and Cherotich are waiting for their chance.

100m hurdles: Paris medallists Samba-Mayela and Camacho-Quinn face a tough challenge from world leader Nugent.

400m hurdles: Bol is targeting victory after missing the Weltklasse, and faces the Diamond League season leaders Cockrell and Salmon, with Little also competing.

High jump: Olympic champion Mahuchikh is going for her eighth consecutive Diamond League win, with Olyslagers, Patterson, Gerashchenko, and others aiming to challenge her.

Pole vault: Paris champion Kennedy is targeting her fifth consecutive Diamond League win, taking on bronze medallist Newman, European champion Moser, and world leader Caudery, who is making her first appearance since the Olympics.

Long jump: Paris medallist Moore leads a strong field that includes Diamond League season winner Burks and Iapichino, competing for the first time since the Olympics.

Triple jump: Olympic medallists Ricketts and Moore face three-time Diamond League season winner Pérez-Hernández.

Shot put: Paris champion Ogunleye will be challenged by four-time Diamond League season winner Jackson, world leader Mitton, Song, Thomas-Dodd, and Wesche.

Discus: Olympic champion Allman, undefeated since Budapest 2023, takes on European champion Elkasević and world leader Pérez.

Javelin: Paris champion Kitaguchi will face Diamond League season winners Little, in-shape Vilagos, world leader Ruiz Hurtado, and European champion Hudson.

Brussels Diamond League Men’s Short previews

100m: Paris medallist Kerley will battle two-time Diamond League season winners Coleman and Simbine, with A. Blake also in the race.

200m: Tebogo faces a strong American contingent led by Bednarek, Knighton, and Kerley, with Diamond League season winner Ogando also competing. The Brussels track is known for fast times, so a world lead could be in play.

400m: Olympic medallists Hudson-Smith and Samukonga are up against Grenada’s Kirani James.

400m (non-DL): The retiring Borlée brothers will take on a field led by McDonald.

800m: The highlight event sees Wanyonyi and Arop chasing the world record, with Paris bronze medallist Sedjati and Diamond League season winner Kinyamal also competing.

1500m: Ingebrigtsen is targeting Olympic revenge against Hocker and Weltklasse revenge against Nuguse.

5000m: Kwemoi, silver medallist from Paris, will take on a strong Ethiopian contingent led by Kejelcha and Gebrhiwet.

3000m steeplechase: Paris champion El Bakkali, undefeated since Zurich 2021, will be strongly challenged by Diamond League season leaders Firewu, Serem, and Kibiwot.

110m hurdles: Roberts, the only Olympic medallist in the field, faces stiff competition from in-form Europeans Simonelli and Zhoya.

400m hurdles: The only Olympic medallist in the lineup, five-time Diamond League season winner Dos Santos takes on Clarke, Samba, and Mägi.

High jump: Paris silver medallist McEwen will be challenged by two post-Olympic Diamond League winners, Tamberi and Woo.

Pole vault: Can Mondo Duplantis still muster the energy for a world record attempt? He will be challenged by Kendricks and Karalis.

Long jump: Paris champion Tentoglou faces off against Furlani, Ehammer, and a trio of Jamaicans led by Pinnock.

Triple jump: Paris medallist Pichardo will be up against Zango, Hess, Dos Santos, Martínez, and Pontvianne.

Shot put: A top-quality field features the top six from Paris and the top six in the Diamond League season. Crouser is the favourite but will be challenged by Kovacs, Otterdahl, European champion Fabbri, Campbell, and Enekwechi.

Discus: World record holder Alekna takes on Olympic medallist Denny and European champion Čeh.

Javelin: Paris medallists Chopra and Peters are up against Weber.

