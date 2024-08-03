Paris 2024 Trailblazers of the Caribbean: Alfred, Lafond, and More Make Olympic History

August 3, 2024, will go down as one of the historic days in track and field history, as Julien Alfred, Thea Lafond, and several other Caribbean athletes made history. Both Alfred and Lafond not only won their countries’ first-ever medals, but they did so in golden fashion on day two of track and field at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Shanieka Ricketts, Rajindra Campbell, and Lindon Victor also created history by winning medals on the day.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia delivered a performance for the ages in the women’s 100m final, capturing the first-ever Olympic gold medal for her country. Alfred stormed down the track, clocking a stunning 10.72 seconds, setting a new national record and firmly establishing herself among the elite sprinters of the world. Her victory is a landmark achievement for Saint Lucia, a small island nation that has long dreamed of Olympic glory.

She beat world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, 10.87, and her US compatriot Melissa Jefferson, 10.92.

Julien Alfred Storms to Historic Gold for Saint Lucia in 100m Final

After finishing fourth in the 200m and fifth in the 100m at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, Alfred won the 60m gold in Glasgow and now has another medal of the same color to add to her collection. She’ll return to the Stade de France for the 200m heats on Sunday.

“I’m going to start crying. I’ve been trying to stay strong as much as possible. It means a lot to me, my coach, my country, which I’m sure is celebrating now,” she said.

“You don’t ever see me celebrate like that. I’m just happy it happened in the biggest race of my career. I watched Usain Bolt’s races this morning. I watched how he executed. I grew up watching him.

“Growing up, I used to be on the field struggling. With no shoes, running barefoot, running in my school uniform, running all over the place. I hope this gold medal will help Saint Lucia build a new stadium, to help the sport grow.”

Jamaica’s Tia Clayton also made her presence felt in the 100m final, finishing seventh with a time of 11.04 seconds. Though not a medalist, Clayton’s performance showcased the depth of talent in Jamaican sprinting, further adding to the nation’s storied legacy in track and field.

Thea Lafond Leaps to Glory, Secures Dominica’s First Olympic Gold in Triple Jump

In the field events, Dominica’s Thea Lafond etched her name into the annals of Olympic history, delivering a gold medal-winning jump of 15.02m in the women’s triple jump. Her leap not only secured her place atop the podium but also set a new national record, cementing her status as a trailblazer for Dominican athletics. Lafond’s historic victory marks the first Olympic medal of any kind for Dominica, a nation that can now proudly celebrate its place on the global stage.

“It is absolutely beyond my wildest dreams,” said LaFond. “We always said it takes one jump. Second jump at the World Indoor Championships was the big one. Second jump outdoors at the Olympics was the big one, that’s what it took.

“The rain was kind of in my favor, it came down as soon as I was done with that second jump – thank you God for working with me.

“Here we are, Olympic champ! Dominica’s first medal, it’s gold. Indoor was the first medal, it was gold. What a year, what a life, oh my God, wow.”

Lafond’s Caribbean compatriot, Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica, battled fiercely in the same event, earning a silver medal with a season-best jump of 14.87m. Ricketts, always a formidable competitor, delivered under pressure, further proving the Caribbean’s dominance in the triple jump.

Reflecting on her result, Ricketts said: “It went spectacular. This is a dream come true. I’m just grateful and I feel like I have a lot of gratitude for everything I’ve achieved.”

Rajindra Campbell Makes History with Jamaica’s First Olympic Shot Put Medal

In the men’s shot put, Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell made history by winning the country’s first Olympic medal in this event, taking bronze with a throw of 22.15m. Despite facing stiff competition from the United States’ Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, Campbell’s resilience and focus led him to the podium, a testament to his dedication and the growing prowess of Jamaican field athletes.

Lindon Victor of Grenada also made headlines with his remarkable performance in the men’s decathlon. Victor secured a bronze medal with a score of 8711 points, marking a season’s best. His efforts across the ten events culminated in a strong finish in the 1500m, where he clocked 4:43.53, ensuring his place among the world’s best multi-event athletes. Victor’s achievement not only adds to Grenada’s Olympic legacy but also highlights the Caribbean’s versatility in track and field.

Markus Rooth is your Olympic decathlon champion with a Norwegian record of 8796 points.

