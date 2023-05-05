Two Jamaicans in highly anticipated 150m race at Adidas Atlanta City Games

Organizers of the Adidas Atlanta City Games have announced the line-ups for the highly anticipated 150m race via Twitter.

The men’s race features a star-studded field with leading US 200m sprinters Noah Lyles and Eriyon Knighton, Kenya’s 100m star Ferdinand Omanyala, 400m World Indoor champion Jereem Richards from Trinidad & Tobago, experienced Alonso Edward of Panama, Jamaica’s Antonio Watson, and Britons Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun.

In the women’s race, the field is equally impressive, with Gabby Thomas, Tamara Clark, Tamari Davis, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Brittany Brown, Anavia Battle, and Angie Annelus set to compete against Michelle Lee-Ahye of Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica’s Junelle Bromfield, and Tyna Gaither of the Bahamas.

Sports fans can look forward to an exciting and highly competitive event as these top sprinters battle it out at the Adidas Atlanta City Games.