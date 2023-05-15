Terrance Jones Upstaged by Teammate Courtney Lindsey at Big 12 Championships

Terrance Jones faced disappointment twice at the Big 12 Championships as his American teammate Courtney Lindsey outperformed him in both the 100m and 200m events.

In the highly anticipated 100m final, Jones, the Bahamian superstar known for his time competing for Texas Tech, had high expectations after his remarkable performances of 6.46 in the 60m and 9.91 in the outdoor 100m earlier in the season, setting him as the early outdoor 100m world leader (before Omanyala’s 9.84 on Saturday).

However, it was Lindsey who emerged as Jones’ main competition, entering the championship with a season-best time of 10.04 seconds.

As the race began, Jones initially held a slight lead over the field. But as the sprinters reached the 60m mark, Lindsey gradually closed the gap, steadily pulling even with his larger teammate. With just 20m remaining, they matched each other stride for stride until Lindsey executed a perfectly timed lean at the finish line, securing the upset victory in 10.08 seconds (10.076), narrowly edging out Jones who finished with the same time of 10.08 seconds (10.080). Marcellus Moore from the University of Texas claimed the third spot in 10.17 seconds.

In the 200m event, Lindsey, who had a faster seed time, dominated the race from start to finish. Running from lane 5, he cruised to a wire-to-wire victory in 20.12 seconds. Jones managed to narrow the substantial gap between Lindsey and the rest of the field in the final 15 meters, securing a respectable second place with a time of 20.32 seconds.

As teammates, both Jones and Lindsey joined forces in the 4x100m relay, contributing to their team’s success as they clinched the gold medal with a time of 38.24 seconds.