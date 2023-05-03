Puma East Coast International Showcase Brings Top Track and Field Athletes to Maryland

MARYLAND, USA (May 3) – Some of the world’s most talented track and field athletes are set to compete this weekend at the Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of athleticism and competition, as rising stars from Jamaica face off against some of America’s most skilled high school athletes.

Among the Jamaican athletes in attendance is Alexis James, a rising star who is expected to make her mark on the competition. Alongside James, other talented Jamaican athletes such as Alana Reid, Bryan Levell, Delano Kennedy, and Rickianna Russell will showcase their skills at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.

Despite the chilly weather forecasted for the weekend, with temperatures in the forties, James is feeling confident. In fact, she believes that the cold weather will only help her build strength and endurance, making her an even more formidable opponent on the track.

As the competition heats up, it’s sure to be a thrilling weekend of top-notch athletics, with some of the world’s best young athletes going head to head in pursuit of glory.