caribshopper
Articles

Puma East Coast International Showcase Brings Top Track and Field Athletes to Maryland

blank

ByAnthony Foster

May 3, 2023
Alana Reid and Alexis James Secure Double Victory for Jamaica at Carifta Games

MARYLAND, USA (May 3) – Some of the world’s most talented track and field athletes are set to compete this weekend at the Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of athleticism and competition, as rising stars from Jamaica face off against some of America’s most skilled high school athletes.

Among the Jamaican athletes in attendance is Alexis James, a rising star who is expected to make her mark on the competition. Alongside James, other talented Jamaican athletes such as Alana Reid, Bryan Levell, Delano Kennedy, and Rickianna Russell will showcase their skills at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.

Despite the chilly weather forecasted for the weekend, with temperatures in the forties, James is feeling confident. In fact, she believes that the cold weather will only help her build strength and endurance, making her an even more formidable opponent on the track.

As the competition heats up, it’s sure to be a thrilling weekend of top-notch athletics, with some of the world’s best young athletes going head to head in pursuit of glory.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Articles

Two Jamaicans in highly anticipated 150m race at Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 5, 2023
Articles

Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

May 5, 2023
Articles

Christian Coleman to take on Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake at Racers Grand Prix

May 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Two Jamaicans in highly anticipated 150m race at Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 5, 2023
Featured

Wanda Diamond League Kicks Off in Doha with World’s Best Athletes

May 5, 2023
Articles

Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

May 5, 2023
Articles

Christian Coleman to take on Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake at Racers Grand Prix

May 4, 2023