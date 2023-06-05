Noah Lyles Sets World Lead and Meeting Record at Racers Grand Prix 200m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Noah Lyles, the American record holder, and reigning world champion, claimed victory at Racers Grand Prix 200m on Saturday, setting a world lead and meeting record with a time of 19.67 seconds. Lyles benefited from a slight wind advantage of +0.3, showcasing his exceptional skills on the track.

Lyles dominated the field, leaving his competitors in the dust. Zharnel Hughes finished in second place with a time of 20.14 seconds, while Rasheed Dwyer, the local favorite, crossed the finish line in 20.53 seconds, securing the third spot. ALSO READ: Shericka Jackson Poised for Sprint Double Challenge in Budapest

“The crowd was electrifying, and I wasn’t sure what kind of reception I would receive based on the social media comments,” Lyles said, acknowledging the supportive atmosphere. Despite a few overly enthusiastic fans engaging in friendly banter, the Kingston crowd showed great appreciation for the athletes’ performances.

Although Lyles’ time was slightly higher than his American record, it remains impressive for this stage of the season. His remarkable achievement in Eugene last July, where he recorded a time of 19.31 seconds, was just a fraction slower than the legendary 19.19 seconds, which may explain the fans’ excitement at the National Stadium.

After the race, Lyles was greeted by Usain Bolt, the all-time world leader in the 200m event, who congratulated him and offered words of encouragement. Bolt encouraged Lyles to become the new face of the sport and carry it forward.